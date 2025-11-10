Vladimir Putin rises to power for a new Russian government in the trailer for The Wizard of the Kremlin

Deadline has exclusively released the new trailer for The Wizard of the Kremlin, which stars Jude Law as Vladimir Putin. The political thriller is about “a young Russian filmmaker who becomes an unlikely advisor to Vladimir Putin as he rises to power in post-Soviet Russia, navigating the new era’s complexities and chaos.” Joining Law in the cast is Paul Dano, Alicia Vikander, Zach Galifianakis and Tom Sturridge. The film comes from director Olivier Assayas from a script he wrote with Emmanuel Carrère and Giuliano Da Empoli.

For now, Deadline has the exclusivity to run the trailer, so head on over HERE to watch it until we are able to use our own channel.

Our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, got to preview the drama at a screening during the Toronto International Film Festival. He says in his review, “The Wizard of the Kremlin, which comes from Olivier Assayas, is strikingly similar at times to perhaps his best film, Carlos, which tackled the rise of an international terrorist for hire. Normally, that would be a good thing, as in its miniseries form Carlos is a masterpiece. Yet, The Wizard of the Kremlin feels a lot like the version of Carlos Assayas cut for cinemas, which was highly episodic and often awkward. As such, I wouldn’t be surprised to discover that there exists another long-form version of this film, as it jumps around from the mid-nineties to 2019 in such a scattershot way that I had a hard time keeping track of what era we were supposed to be in. The fact that it’s cut into chapters, which seem almost arbitrarily assigned, doesn’t help either.”

Just like many films, The Wizard of the Kremlin would receive an extended standing ovation when it was shown in Venice and the crowd stood and applauded for 12 minutes.