Movie News

James Gunn says Blue Beetle fits “very nicely” into the DCU

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Blue Beetle, DCUBlue Beetle, DCU

When James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, a few select characters from the DCEU were able to make the leap to the DCU, including Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle.

While speaking with Rotten Tomatoes, Gunn said that, like Peacemaker, Blue Beetle fits “very nicely” into the DCU. “Peacemaker was always in a weird place. People say he’s a part of the DCEU, but he wasn’t really,” Gunn said. “He was a part of this in-between universe of DC when there was nobody really making sure everything was connected, and at a time when they were going to rewrite everything with The Flash. We were kind of able to do whatever we wanted. We had that brash ending which I loved. It was one of my favorite things in the whole season, but it just didn’t fit in with the DCU.

Gunn continued, “And Peacemaker almost – there’s hardly anything you need to change for him to slide very easily into the DCU. Same with Blue Beetle. They just kind of fit in very nicely, but maybe we have to retcon a couple of things. But this is the big one.

In a separate interview with IMDb, Gunn was asked about a potential appearance from Blue Beetle in upcoming seasons of Peacemaker, to which Gunn responded, “Well, you know, I won’t say you’re not in luck.” Interesting.

Related
A Blue Beetle animated series is taking flight at DC with new and returning talent at the helm

Although it remains to be seen when Blue Beetle will appear in a live-action DCU project, an animated series centered on the hero is in development, and Maridueña is set to reprise the role. The actor confirmed last year that Warner Bros. and DC Studios were “still rounding up the rest of the gang to make sure that they can all do [the show].” He added that he was honoured to get to continue the story of Jaime Reyes. “As someone who hasn’t ever stopped watching animated shows, it’s such an honour to get to bring Blue Beetle to the little screen,” he said.

The second season of Peacemaker recently debuted on HBO Max, and you can check out a review from our own Alex Maidy right here.

Source: Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,110 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Blue Beetle News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Tron: Ares
  4. Predator: Badlands
  5. One Battle After Another
  6. The Toxic Avenger
  7. The Smashing Machine
  8. The Black Phone 2
  9. The Running Man (2025)
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Is Marvel’s Decline Fixable?

Posted 2 weeks ago
Is the MCU ever going to reach its former heights or has the general public simply moved on from Comic Book Films?

Top Celebrity Stories!