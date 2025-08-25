James Gunn says Blue Beetle fits “very nicely” into the DCU

When James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, a few select characters from the DCEU were able to make the leap to the DCU, including Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle.

While speaking with Rotten Tomatoes, Gunn said that, like Peacemaker, Blue Beetle fits “ very nicely ” into the DCU. “ Peacemaker was always in a weird place. People say he’s a part of the DCEU, but he wasn’t really, ” Gunn said. “ He was a part of this in-between universe of DC when there was nobody really making sure everything was connected, and at a time when they were going to rewrite everything with The Flash. We were kind of able to do whatever we wanted. We had that brash ending which I loved. It was one of my favorite things in the whole season, but it just didn’t fit in with the DCU. “

Gunn continued, “ And Peacemaker almost – there’s hardly anything you need to change for him to slide very easily into the DCU. Same with Blue Beetle. They just kind of fit in very nicely, but maybe we have to retcon a couple of things. But this is the big one. “

In a separate interview with IMDb, Gunn was asked about a potential appearance from Blue Beetle in upcoming seasons of Peacemaker, to which Gunn responded, “ Well, you know, I won’t say you’re not in luck. ” Interesting.

Although it remains to be seen when Blue Beetle will appear in a live-action DCU project, an animated series centered on the hero is in development, and Maridueña is set to reprise the role. The actor confirmed last year that Warner Bros. and DC Studios were “ still rounding up the rest of the gang to make sure that they can all do [the show]. ” He added that he was honoured to get to continue the story of Jaime Reyes. “ As someone who hasn’t ever stopped watching animated shows, it’s such an honour to get to bring Blue Beetle to the little screen, ” he said.

The second season of Peacemaker recently debuted on HBO Max, and you can check out a review from our own Alex Maidy right here.