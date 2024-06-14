A Blue Beetle animated series is taking flight at DC with new and returning talent at the helm

DC is developing a Blue Beetle animated series with new and returning talent set to take Jaime on another exciting adventure.

Dios mio! Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios are scuttling toward expanding the reach of Blue Beetle with a new animated series. Miguel Puga (The Cassagrandes, Futurama) has been working on the Blue Beetle animated series since early 2024 and will act as the project’s showrunner and director, with Cristian Martinez (Good Trouble, The Fosters, Women of the Movement) writing the scripts.

Angel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, the top talent behind DC’s 2023 film, return for the Blue Beetle animated series as executive producers alongside John Richard. Galen Vaisman, who helped executive produce the movie, oversees the animated adaptation. Casting for the project remains a mystery, though Deadline says DC is in contact with multiple stars from the live-action film. Although deals still need to be implemented, their response was positive.

The Blue Beetle animated series continues the story started in Soto’s live-action film. If audiences connect with the animated series, DC could continue the story in a new live-action sequel.

“As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab,” reads the official Blue Beetle synopsis. “When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.”

In addition to Xolo Maridueña, Blue Beetle also stars Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime’s grandmother, Nana, Damían Alcázar (Narcos: Mexico) as his father, Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother, Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord, Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as Carapax, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Dead Man Walking) as Victoria Kord, and George Lopez (Rio) as Jaime’s Uncle Rudy. The film also stars Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories) as Jaime’s sister, Milagro, and Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez. Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) directed Blue Beetle from a Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala) screenplay.

Is a Blue Beetle animated series worth pursuing? Blue Beetle is an underrated gem in DC’s questionable library of live-action films. I like the idea of Jaime’s story continuing in an animated series and possibly returning to live-action. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.