The police cars pile up in the new 45th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray of The Blues Brothers

Posted 2 hours ago
It’s 106 miles to Chicago. They got a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, it’s dark… and they’re wearing sunglasses. Fans of John Landis’ classic comedy, The Blues Brothers, can celebrate its 45th Anniversary with a brand new ultra-high definition physical media release from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Blu-ray.com has passed along the announcement of the new steelbook package of the 1980 film, which stars Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi. The previously restored 4K transfer gets new features as well and it’s scheduled to hit retailers on November 25. You can take a look at the extras and technical specs below.

The description reads,
“Comedy icons John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd star in the outrageously funny musical comedy The Blues Brothers. After the release of Jake Blues (Belushi) from prison, he and brother Elwood (Aykroyd) take their blues band back on the road in an attempt to raise money for the orphanage where they were raised. Havoc ensues as the brothers seek redemption on their “mission from God.” Directed by John Landis (National Lampoon’s® Animal House), the soul-stirring comedy classic features musical performances by blues legends Ray Charles, James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Cab Calloway.”

Special Features:

  • PREVIOUSLY RESTORED IN 4K
  • HDR10 PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • DTS:X AUDIO TRACK
  • NEW On a Mission From God: The Story of The Blues Brothers – Go behind the chaos, comedy, and crashes with exclusive new interviews and never-before-told stories from the cast and crew.
  • Stories Behind the Making of The Blues Brothers
  • Transposing the Music
  • Remembering John
  • Original Trailer
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Technical Specs:

  • Video
    Codec: HEVC / H.265 (37.97 Mbps)
    Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
    HDR: HDR10
    Aspect ratio: 1.85:1
    Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio
    English: DTS:X
    English: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
    French: DTS 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
    Note: French DTS track only for theatrical cut version.
  • Subtitles
    English SDH, French, Spanish, Danish, Finnish, Hindi, Norwegian, Swedish
  • Discs
    4K Ultra HD
    Blu-ray Disc
    Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50)
  • Digital
    Digital 4K
    Movies Anywhere
  • Packaging
    SteelBook
  • Playback
    4K Blu-ray: Region free
    2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

