Blumhouse Games announces their first six video games

Blumhouse Games has revealed their first six games, one of which is a collaboration with Brandon Cronenberg

Blumhouse Productions has been one of the biggest names in the horror genre for several years – and now they’re branching out from the world of feature films and into the world of video games. Blumhouse Games was officially launched last year, and at the Summer Game Fest the company revealed what their first six games are going to be! The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the six games are Fear the Spotlight, Sleep Awake, Crisol: Theater of Idols, Grave Seasons, The Simulation, and Project C.

Blumhouse Games teamed up with independent designers from across the globe to make this line-up happen. Company president Zach Wood provided the following statement: “ We’re blown away by the teams who are creating our first slate of games, and truly couldn’t be more proud to partner with strong, independent game creators who are bringing unique ideas to the horror genre. Our upcoming titles represent standout storytelling, inventive play styles, and fresh approaches to scary stories, created by game developers who are deeply passionate about horror. “

Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum added that the Blumhouse Games endeavor feels like a return to his company’s roots, “ But this time fans can get in on the action, and immerse themselves in the Blumhouse world. I’m proud of the team and we hope this first slate of games will entertain, thrill and terrify players, and we will have more in store for fans soon. “

Fear the Spotlight comes from developer Cozy Game Pals and will be released later this year. It centers on two teens sneaking into a school after hours and learning about a tragedy that took place decades ago.

Developer Eyes Out and game designers Cory Davis (Spec Ops: The Line) and Robin Finck (Nine Inch Nails) are behind Sleep Awake, a first-person psychedelic horror game that’s set in the distant future and follows Katja as she deals with dangerous otherworldly forces .

Vermila Studios is crafting Crisol: Theater of Idols, a first-person horror adventure set in a terrifying version of Spain where statues of saints spring to life .

Perfect Garbage is the developer of Grave Seasons. A pixelated farming and town simulation game, it’s set in Ashenridge, where one of the residents is a supernatural serial killer.

Developer Playmestudio teamed with Blumhouse Games for The Simulation, which is about a retired game designer whose only evidence for a crime is a never-before-seen horror game.

Project C is the one that has the least amount of information available at this time, as we only know that the concept is “ twisted and heartbreaking. ” Developer Half Mermaid Productions is working with designers Sam Barlow (Her Story) and Brandon Cronenberg (Infinity Pool) on the game – and the fact that this is coming from the mind of Brandon Cronenberg is probably enough to get a lot of genre fans interested in it.

Are you interested in Blumhouse Games? How does their line-up of video games sound to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below – but first, take a look at this promo video: