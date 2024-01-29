Blumhouse to establish horror museum inside famed Stanley Hotel

Heeeere’s Johnny! And maybe even M3gan and Michael Myers and the Armitage clan, too. Jason Blum and his Blumhouse productions recently announced that they will be establishing and curating a horror museum inside of the Stanley Hotel, the historic location in Estes Park, Colorado that served as inspiration for Stephen King’s The Shining and has been linked to paranormal activity.

The Horror Film Museum — described as “mini-Academy Museum dedicated to horror” — inside of The Stanley Hotel will open in 2026 as part of the 10,000-foot Stanley Film Center. In a statement, Jason Blum said, “The Stanley Hotel is hallowed ground for horror fans, and that makes this presence at the Stanley Film Center a natural extension for Blumhouse…Fans are going to get closer than ever before to their favorite films…though they may want to keep their distance with a few of the ‘items’ in our collection. We’re excited to get to work, but first we need to make it out of the hedge maze.”

Those who visit The Stanley Hotel might have been initially disappointed to learn that there was no actual hedge maze on the property, although that changed in 2015, albeit in a drastically scaled-down form. There is actually also a pet cemetery…oh, you’re good, King!

But it’s not just horror that has a link to The Stanley Hotel. Movie fans will also recognize it as the Danbury from Dumb and Dumber. No word yet if any dead parakeets or defiled toilets will be part of the exhibit.

According to The Denver Post, “Blumhouse will curate exhibits pulled from the company’s catalog of its movie and television franchises, as well as its gaming offerings. ” While we hope the building has far more than just Blumhouse properties (and The Shining props; the axe just went up for auction again) to rely on in their exhibit, the fact that there will be a horror museum on the property of The Stanley Hotel is both fitting and welcome.

Have you visited or stayed at The Stanley Hotel? Which pieces of horror memorabilia would you want to see on display? Let us know below!