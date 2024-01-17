Bloodsport katana, Shining axe, BTTF hoverboard up for auction

“You cannot take katana sword by stealing. It is very special sword, you must earn it.” Or you can bid on it, as the sword from Bloodsport is one of many pieces of movie memorabilia up for auction beginning this week. Joining it are items from Back to the Future II, The Shining, Star Wars, The Godfather, and so many more.

Some notable items hitting the online auction block on Wednesday include the hoverboard from Back to the Future II and Jack Torrance’s ax from The Shining. Also on the horror front is Hannibal Lecter’s mask from The Silence of the Lambs, which won’t exactly pair stylistically with Dirty Harry or Arnold Schwarzenegger’s sunglasses from Dirty Harry and the first two Terminator movies, respectively. Even Arnold’s one-time rival, Sylvester Stallone, is represented, with his machete from the fourth Rambo also on the block. Those looking to channel a galaxy far, far away might be interested in Yoda’s cane from The Empire Strikes Back. (This is just one of numerous incredible Star Wars pieces that have gone up for auction as of late.)

Of course, you’ll need some serious spare coin going into the auction if you plan on taking any of these legendary movie items home. The aforementioned sunglasses will set you back at least $10,000 apiece, or about the price of 400 pairs of goodr shades. As for the horror pieces, Lecter’s iconic mask starts at $60,000 while The Shining ax is at $50,000, five times higher than a Good Guy doll from the Chucky TV series.

For those into classic Hollywood, you can also check out James Dean’s switchblade used in 1955’s Rebel Without a Cause or a model of Dorothy’s house from The Wizard of Oz, while New Hollywood fans might want to head out on the highway on Peter Fonda’s motorcycle from Easy Rider.

The in-person version of the movie memorabilia auction will take place on February 17th. You can check out a partial list of items up for bid by clicking here.

Special shoutout to reader Enrico Rossi for bringing this awesome auction to our attention.