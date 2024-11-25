Eric Red’s Body Parts gets a 4K UHD release in January

The Eric Red-scripted classic The Hitcher just received a 4K release from Second Sight Films in September (and another one from Warner Bros. last month), and now Kino Lorber has announced that they’ll be giving Red’s film Body Parts (watch it HERE) a 4K UHD release in January! The street date is January 21st, and copies are available for pre-order through the Kino Lorber website.

Directed by Red from a screenplay credited to him and Norman Snider, with Patricia Herskovic and Joyce Taylor receiving story credit, Body Parts is the bone-chilling tale of a medical experiment gone murderously wrong. Bill Chrushank is a criminal psychologist who loses his arm and nearly his life in a grisly car accident. A daring medical operation follows, in which a donor’s arm is successfully grafted onto Bill’s body. But after the operation, the arm starts to take on a violent life of its own, striking out against Bill’s wife and children. Consumed by fears about his dangerous behavior, Bill is driven to learn the donor’s identity—and makes a horrifying discovery that delivers him into a world of unimaginable terror. This gruesome excursion into supernatural, flesh-crawling evil will most certainly scare you… to pieces!

The film stars Jeff Fahey, Brad Dourif, Kim Delaney, Zakes Mokae, Lindsay Duncan, Paul Ben-Victor, Peter Murnik, John Walsh, Nathaniel Moreau, Peter MacNeill, Arlene Duncan, Lindsay G. Merrithew, Andy Humphrey, Sarah Campbell, and James Kidnie.

Kino Lorber is bringing Body Parts to 4K UHD with the following bonus features: DISC 1 – THE MOVIE (4KUHD): Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative – Audio Commentary by Co-Writer/Director Eric Red – 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc – Optional English Subtitles. DISC 2 – BONUS FEATURES (ALL-REGION BLU-RAY): Deleted Footage with Optional Audio Commentary by Eric Red (10:03) – Interview with Eric Red (52:15) – Interview with Editor Anthony Redman (22:32) – Interview with Actor Paul Ben-Victor (13:40) – Interview with Actor Peter Murnik (17:14) – Stills Gallery (2:44) – TV Spots (1:30) – Theatrical Trailer (1:42) – Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

