The Hitcher 4K and Blu-ray release coming from Second Sight in September

It’s been a few years in the making, but now Second Sight Films is finally ready to send their 4K and Blu-ray release of the 1986 classic The Hitcher (watch it HERE) out into the world! A release date of September 30th has been announced for the limited edition 4K / Blu-ray set and the standard edition 4K and Blu-ray releases. Copies are available for pre-order through the Second Sight website.
A press release informs us that “the Limited set is presented in a stunning collector’s package with new artwork by Adam Stothard and a 200-page hardback book. All three versions come complete with a truckload of special features including new interviews and a new commentary plus tons of archive material, two short films and much more.“
Directed by Robert Harmon from a screenplay by Eric Red, The Hitcher has the following synopsis: While transporting a car from Chicago to San Diego, Jim Halsey picks up a hitchhiker named John Ryder, who claims to be a serial killer. After a daring escape, Jim hopes to never see Ryder again. But when he witnesses the hitchhiker murdering an entire family, Jim pursues Ryder with the help of truck-stop waitress Nash, pitting the rivals against each other in a deadly series of car chases and brutal murders.
The film stars C. Thomas Howell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Jeffrey DeMunn, with the late, great Rutger Hauer delivering one of his best performances as the title character.
The Second Sight 4K and Blu-ray releases of The Hitcher come with the following special features:
- A new 4K restoration by Second Sight Films from the original camera negative supervised and
approved by director Robert Harmon
- UHD presented in HDR with Dolby Vision
- Features Dolby Atmos and original stereo audio mixes
- New audio commentary by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas
- Audio commentary with Robert Harmon and writer Eric Red
- Scene-specific audio commentary with Robert Harmon, Eric Red, Executive Producer Edward S
Feldman, Composer Mark Isham, Director of Photography John Seale and Actors Rutger Hauer and C
Thomas Howell
- The Projection Booth Podcast: featuring Robert Harmon and Rutger Hauer
- Bullseye: a new interview with Robert Harmon
- Penning the Ripper: a new interview with Eric Red
- Doomed to Live: a new interview with C Thomas Howell
- The Man from Oz: a new interview with John Seale
- A Very Formative Score: a new interview with Mark Isham
- Duel Runner: Leigh Singer on the evolution of The Hitcher and Rutger Hauer
- China Lake: a short film by Robert Harmon newly restored
- The Calling Card: Robert Harmon on China Lake
- Telephone: a short film by Eric Red
- The Hitcher: How do these movies get made?
- Trailers
Here are the specs on the limited edition:
- Rigid slipcase with new artwork by Adam Stothard
- 200-page hardback book with exclusive Robert Harmon interview by Lou Thomas, exclusive Eric Red
interview by Matt Thrift, new essays by Heather Drain, David Kittredge, Craig Ian Mann, Rebecca
McCallum, Meagan Navarro and Jon Towlson
- Eric Red’s original screenplay book
- Six collectors’ art cards
Are you a fan of The Hitcher, and will you be picking up a copy of the 4K and Blu-ray release from Second Sight? Let us know by leaving a comment below.
