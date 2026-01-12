28 Years Later: The Bone Temple continues to rack up extremely positive early reactions

28 Days Later director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland finally reunited to make a sequel to their zombie (or, if you prefer, infected people) movie classic. 28 Years Later , which is meant to launch a whole trilogy of 28 Days Later sequels, reached theatres at the end of June, and the second chapter in the trilogy, 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple , is scheduled to be released on January 16, 2026. Garland also wrote the screenplays for the sequels that will come after 28 Years Later – but for the second movie, Boyle has passed the helm over to Candyman and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta for the sequel. With just a few days to go before a wider audience gets to see the movie, extremely positive early reactions continue to drop online. Our own review will be available to read tomorrow.

Boyle might circle back to direct 28 Years Later Part III, which currently has Cillian Murphy in talks to reprise his role from 28 Days Later. 28 Years Later made $150 million at the global box office, but seemed to have trouble connecting with the audience. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray gave 28 Years Later a 7/10 review, and when we got a second opinion from Kier Gomes, he gave it a 6.5.

Empire has previously let us know that in The Bone Temple, we should expect more danger from the Jimmies as young hero Spike (Alfie Williams) is brought into their ranks, while Ralph Fiennes’ benevolent Dr Kelson strikes up an unlikely kinship with marauding Alpha infected Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry). Among it all, audiences will learn more about the bizarre belief system Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) has constructed for himself – channeled through pop cultural memories from his childhood, like Teletubbies, Power Rangers, cricket, and Jimmy Savile; who, in 2002, had not been unveiled as the monstrous predator he truly was.

DaCosta told Empire, “ My movie is quite… weird. It’s surprising. There were multiple moments reading the script where my jaw dropped, literally. ” O’Connell added that The Bone Temple is the “ weird, demented, relative cousin of what we’ve seen before, in a way I’m really f*cking proud of. Because it’s rooted in soul, and the what-ifs. Massive what-ifs. And it’s f*cking shocking. “

28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple has officially earned an R rating for strong bloody violence, gore, graphic nudity, language throughout, and brief drug use .

Here’s a fresh batch of early reactions:

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is incredible. Really explores the idea of humanity in a world gone to hell in stunning fashion while also delving into the virus itself. Ralph Fiennes is tremendous. Jack O’Connell terrifying. I was grinning like an idiot for the last 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/pmX9tIReVB — Ross Bonaime (@rbonaime) January 8, 2026

Can't stop thinking about how crazy Jack O'Connell is moving in The Bone Temple. Like if you thought he was evil in Sinners, that doesn't even compare to how fucked up this guy is in this movie. pic.twitter.com/rPmudi2i1t — JP (@jpmovies24) January 9, 2026

#28YearsLater : The Bone Temple Fucking Rocks



I’ve loved this franchise for 20 years & on second viewing – this may just be my favorite one.



Bold. Bombastic. Brazen.

Whimsically Macabre and oh so introspective. And it’s fucking FUN.



What a kick off to 2026 at the movies pic.twitter.com/NTgnXPbP5E — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) January 8, 2026

¡Qué locura 28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE! Caótica, inquietante y refrescante: tomando rumbos distintos y arriesgados. Una tesis sobre el radicalismo religioso. Jack O’Connell y Fiennes están hipnotizantes. Esa secuencia teatral… ¡fascinante! Un sí rotundo. Sí queremos más.💀 pic.twitter.com/Yo7pnlBHMd — Iván Romero (@Chivancillo) January 8, 2026

28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE: se siente exactamente como estar en un mosh pit: es desenfrenada, violenta, te lleva al éxtasis con su frenesí, y tiene ciertos momentos que te convencen de que estás viviendo una experiencia religiosa.



Vía el fantástico guion de Alex Garland,… pic.twitter.com/nvdjCX6svK — ana⁴⁴ (@anapau_villa) January 8, 2026

"28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is brutal, epic, and ferocious. With relentless intensity, and a fiery performance from Ralph Fiennes, this is an all-out horror spectacle that demands to be seen big and loud." – Cinegeeks Podcast#28YearsLater: The Bone Temple. In cinemas Jan 14 pic.twitter.com/RJOQY93jB2 — Columbia Pictures PH (@ColumbiaPicPH) January 12, 2026

28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE

Nia DaCosta goes full metal!! A brutal batshit crazy addition to a world beyond repair holding onto the fringes of mankind's sanity. Jack O' Connell is beautifully demented while Ralph Fiennes' tender portrayal holds a small bit of hope left for us pic.twitter.com/Dw6W2cweCm — Anthony (@AnAntLife) January 9, 2026

https://twitter.com/modernmythos_/status/2009129511192080666

Are you looking forward to 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple? Take a look at the early reactions, then let us know by leaving a comment below.