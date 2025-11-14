Devanny Pinn is Boop in Betty Boop horror movie

A lot of children’s stories and beloved characters from children’s stories have been getting the horror treatment lately. Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Popeye the Sailor Man, Bambi, Peter Pan, and more have all become bloodthirsty maniacs. A few months ago, it was announced that scream queen Devanny Pinn was set to star in the two-part horror story Aladdin and Aladdin’s Revenge. Now, Pinn has landed the title role in another horror movie that draws inspiration from a beloved character: Boop . Yep, the first version of the cartoon character Betty Boop, which appeared in 1930, has entered the public domain, and Furst Class Productions has jumped on the chance to turn her into a horror star.

Deadline reports that Boop is being presented to potential buyers at the American Film Market by VMI Worldwide. The project is said to be a “ re-imagining of 1930s cartoon icon Betty Boop but told through a genre lens. ” Here’s the synopsis: A team of horror podcast investigators breaks into an abandoned theater to discover the hauntings of the starlet once known as Boop. A simple investigation turns into a horrific blood bath as they fight to escape the murderous Boop, as she is out for revenge. Jared Cohn is directing the film from a screenplay by Jose Prendes and Josh Ridgway.

Pinn is joined in the cast by Katisha Shaw, Spencer Breslin, Eva Hamilton, and Colton Tran. Pinn and Shaw are also producers on the film, alongside Jarrett Furst and Jessica Russo.

Jessica Russo, COO of VMI, provided the following statement: “ Getting your classic cartoon told as a horror film is still mind-blowing, but what sets Boop apart from all the other horror IPs is her motivation. Boop’s dark history is extremely grim, but this telling allows her to get her power back. A true testament to feminism led by a predominantly female team. ” Jarrett Furst added, “ When I learned this cartoon was entering the public domain, I knew there was something special waiting to happen. This team—brimming with extraordinary talent both in front of and behind the camera—absolutely blew me away. I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. Get ready for a wildly violent, ridiculously fun ride… and trust me, this is only the beginning. “

