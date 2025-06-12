Box Office Predictions: How to Train Your Dragon will soar high above the competition

This weekend sees the release of How to Train Your Dragon, a big-budget, live-action remake of the animated classic. Unlike many reboots, this one has been praised (and derided) for its faithfulness to the original, with our own Tyler Nichols claiming in his review that it’s essentially a scene-for-scene remake. Recently, Lilo & Stitch dominated the Memorial Day box office, and that was also a live-action remake, so will lightning strike twice?

While How to Train Your Dragon isn’t expected to make anywhere near what Lilo & Stitch did, it should easily top the box office with at least a $60 million opening. Some box office pundits are saying it could go as high as $80 million, but I’m being a bit more cautious in my estimates. Whatever the case, it will easily top the box office, and Lilo & Stitch should hold on to second place with about $20 million or so.

Third place will likely be a battle between Lionsgate’s John Wick-spinoff, Ballerina, which opened softly last weekend, and A24’s much hyped Materialists. I’m giving Ballerina the edge, with it looking at a $12 million second weekend, unless it totally collapses at the domestic box office. Ballerina could make about $10 million, which will likely mean it’s another underperformance for the company, which has had a rough 2025 so far, with the much hyped. Bring Her Back also underperforming.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning should easily take fifth place with about $8 million, continuing its so-so run at the domestic box office.

Here are our predictions:

How to Train Your Dragon: $60 million Lilo & Stitch: $20 million Ballerina: $12 million Materialists: $10 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: $8 million

What are you seeing this weekend? Let us know in the comments!