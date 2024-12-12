Box Office Predictions: Kraven unlikely to dethrone Moana 2 or Wicked

This weekend sees the release of Sony’s final (?) live-action instalment of their extended Spider-Verse franchise focused around Spider-Man’s rogues gallery. While the Venom trilogy did good business, Morbius and Madame Web were all-out disasters, and their poisonous reception will likely keep Kraven the Hunter from making much of a dent at the box office this weekend. The knives have been out for this one for some time now, and even if the movie got good reviews, it would still have had an uphill climb at the box office. As it is, the reviews have been poor (including ours), so I’m not expecting this to make more than $15 million this weekend, which should keep it from either of the top two spots, which will undoubtedly go to holdovers Moana 2 and Wicked.

As Moana 2 had a steeper decline at the box office last weekend than I anticipated, I’m thinking this weekend it should make about $25 million. Wicked, which is now riding a wave of awards buzz (it garnered a lot of Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations) should come in second place with about $20 million. Expect Kraven the Hunter in third place with $15 million. Gladiator II should be right behind it with about $7 million

The weekend’s other new release is the animated Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which might manage to crack the top 5 with about $5 million – if it can beat Red One (although given the fact that it’s now streaming on Prime Video – it might start to decline at the box office). Another possibility is that the re-release of Interstellar might be able to crack the top five, as it’s selling out pretty much everywhere. It might be playing on too few screens to make the top five, but it would be quite an achievement if it did.

My predictions:

Moana 2: $25 million Wicked: $20 million Kraven the Hunter: $15 million Gladiator II: $7 million Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim: $5 million

Are you going to give Kraven the Hunter a shot this weekend? Let us know in the comments.