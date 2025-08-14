Box Office Predictions: Weapons to top another weekend; Nobody 2 aims to best first film’s opening

After winning the box office battle against Freakier Friday last weekend, Weapons is poised to dominate again—possibly for the rest of the summer, with little major competition ahead. Normally, horror films drop 60% or more in their second weekend, but word of mouth on Weapons has been phenomenal, and midweek business has been strong. As a result, the film should easily top $25 million in its sophomore frame—potentially more.

The real battle this weekend looks to be for second place, with both Freakier Friday and Nobody 2 vying for position. Family audiences should keep Disney’s sequel in second with around $14 million, while Nobody 2 is likely to open in third with $10–12 million, which is right in line with Universal’s expectations.

While that opening might seem modest, it’s worth remembering that the first Nobody debuted to just $6.8 million in 2021 during the pandemic. It ultimately grossed $27 million domestically, but it was overseas and—especially—on home media where the film truly found its audience, becoming a strong enough catalog title for Universal to greenlight a sequel. With a budget of only $25 million, Nobody 2 doesn’t need blockbuster numbers to succeed. A $10 million-plus opening would be solid, and if foreign box office and home media sales hold, we could see a third film (fingers crossed – check out our interviews with the cast HERE).

Meanwhile, The Fantastic Four: First Steps should land in fourth place with about $8 million, continuing its steep drop since opening. Rounding out the top five, The Bad Guys 2 is on track for around $6 million.

This weekend’s predictions:

Weapons – $25 million Freakier Friday – $14 million Nobody 2 – $10 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $8 million The Bad Guys 2 – $6 million

What will you be watching this weekend? Let us know in the comments!