Box Office Update – Avatar: Fire and Ash unlikely to gross over $90 million this weekend

Earlier this week, most box office forecasters (us included) believed Avatar: Fire and Ash was on track for a $100 million domestic opening. That figure already represented a comedown from Avatar: The Way of Water, which debuted to $134 million before finishing its run with $688 million domestically and an astonishing $1.6 billion internationally.

However, updated tracking suggests Fire and Ash is now unlikely to open north of $90 million, with Deadline predicting a debut in the $85–90 million range.

International Box Office Outlook: Strong Overseas, Huge in China

While the domestic opening may be softer than expected, Avatar: Fire and Ash is performing far better overseas. The film is currently projected to earn around $340 million internationally, with particularly strong numbers coming from China, where the Avatar brand remains dominant.

Can Avatar: Fire and Ash Rebound Over the Holidays?

The big question now is how Avatar: Fire and Ash will play throughout the holiday season.

Some will inevitably label the film a disappointment due to its lower-than-expected opening, but history suggests caution before writing off a James Cameron movie. Holiday moviegoing is traditionally robust, and Fire and Ash could see sustained momentum as audiences flock to theaters over Christmas and New Year’s.

Ultimately, only once the year wraps will we know whether this franchise is truly slowing down—or simply gearing up for another long-term box office run.

Surprise Hit: Angel Studios’ David Exceeds Expectations

One of the weekend’s biggest surprises comes from Angel Studios, which is enjoying a breakout debut with its animated Christian film David (read our review). The film is expected to gross around $25 million, making it the studio’s highest opening weekend ever, surpassing Sound of Freedom, which debuted at $19.6 million.

SpongeBob and The Housemaid: Solid but Outpaced

Angel Studios’ David is easily outgrossing Paramount’s animated release The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie: The Search For SquarePants, which is expected to land around $17 million.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney, is posting a respectable $20 million weekend, with hopes—much like Avatar—that it will benefit from extended holiday legs.

We’ll be back tomorrow with a complete box office breakdown. In the meantime, what are you watching this weekend? Let us know in the comments!