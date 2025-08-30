Box Office Update: Jaws is eating the competition on a slow Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend is always slow at the box office, and this year is proving to be no exception. With Kpop Demon Hunters no longer playing, Zach Cregger’s Weapons was easily able to retake the top spot (as we predicted earlier this week), with Deadline reporting it will end the weekend with about $12 million.

Second place is proving to be a bit of a surprise, with Jaws’ 50th-anniversary release likely to take second place with about $9.7 million for the four-day weekend. The fact that Steven Spielberg’s 50-year-old classic is easily beating some star-studded newcomers is notable, but truth be told, nothing beats the original Jaws on the big screen—and seeing it on an IMAX screen is pretty unforgettable (we have a story on the experience dropping later today).

Sadly, Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing is getting lost in the shuffle, with it likely to only make in the high single digits this holiday weekend. I’m not sure what Sony was thinking, dropping a critically acclaimed movie from a beloved director on the traditional Labor Day dump weekend. It feels like this movie was made to serve their Netflix pipeline, with the studio having an exclusive deal that sends their movies directly to the streamer (which also nabbed Kpop Demon Hunters when the studio opted not to give it a theatrical release).

The Roses, a remake of The War of the Roses, isn’t faring too well either, with it only on track for a $7.5 million weekend. However, it’s still doing a million times better than The Toxic Avenger, which will—at best—rank in tenth place with a terrible $2.2 million for this expensive Troma reboot. What a disaster.

We’ll be back tomorrow with a full rundown of the Labor Day weekend box office.