Motownphilly’s back again with a Boyz II Men biopic and documentary

The R&B group that provided much of the soundtrack to the 90s is developing two new projects that will share their story to audiences.

It’s about that time to break out the Boyz II Men Christmas album, Christmas Interpretations. And in addition to their seasonal music contribution, Variety is now reporting that the four-time Grammy-winning R&B group is now working with production companies to get their story out there in not only a documentary, but a biopic as well. The group hit the scene in the early 90s thanks to super producer Michael Bivins, from Bel Biv DeVoe. Their breakout hit was “Motownphilly,” which was followed by “End of the Road,” “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” “On Bended Knee” and “One Sweet Day.”

Production and financing companies, Compelling Pictures and Primary Wave, are partnering with group members Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris in developing a feature film that tells the story of their meteoric rise. Compelling is also set to begin production on a long-form documentary that chronicles the R&B group’s pop chart reign in the 1990s and 2000s and their continued success today.

Nathan Morris said in a statement for Boyz II Men, “We’ve been waiting to find the right partners who understand our story and are willing to tell it all. Denis and Jeff at Compelling Pictures understood us day 1.”

Compelling Pictures’ Denis O’Sullivan and Jeff Kalligheri (who have worked on respective biopics Bohemian Rhapsody and I Wanna Dance With Somebody) share their excitement about bringing the story to the screen, “Having grown up as huge fans of Boyz II Men, and having spent the past couple of years getting to know the guys and become friends with them, it’s a tremendous honor to help bring their unique and untold story to the big screen. We’re excited to show the brotherhood and comradery, as well as the challenges and strife, humor and heartbreak, that has accompanied the unparalleled success that Nate, Shawn, Wanya, and Mike have worked so hard to achieve. And we think the global audience will want to sing along to a sexy, funny, aspirational, uplifting celebration of friendships and artistic partnerships that have stood the test of time. Doom-doom-doom-da-da….”