Box Office Update: Brave New World tops the slowest weekend of the year to date

Captain America: Brave New World is on track to top the weekend box office, but looks unlikely to break even.

Last Updated on March 3, 2025

As we predicted earlier this week, Captain America: Brave New World is easily topping the box office for a third weekend in a row. Good news for Disney, right? Well, not so fast. The movie could gross $15 million this weekend. Still, the domestic total of $163 million is nothing to brag about, with it looking increasingly unlikely that the film will cross the $200 million mark. That would make it one of the lowest-grossing Marvel movies, comparable to the poorly received Eternals and Black Widow – which opened during a pandemic and had a day-and-date PVOD release.

While Disney maintains the movie cost somewhere in the $180 million range, given all the reshoots, the buzz is the movie actually cost well over $300 million, meaning it would need to make at least $600 million worldwide, a number that doesn’t seem achievable at the moment.

In other news, another Marvel actor, Simu Liu, has a movie out this weekend: Last Breath, a fact-based thriller in which he co-stars with Woody Harrelson. While its estimated $7 million weekend sounds low, given that Deadline says Focus acquired it for only $5 million, it should turn a nice profit for them. It’s a solid little movie—check out our review HERE.

Osgood Perkins’s The Monkey also saw a more reasonable fall-off than expected. It is on track for a $6.2 million weekend, which is only a 55% decline—which is great for a horror film. Family flicks Paddington in Peru and Dog Man should round out the top five.

All things considered, 2025 is off to an abysmal start at the box office; if you consider that, a year ago, we had Dune: Part Two raking in big bucks. March has some big releases, but none of them are expected to perform as well as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire or Godzilla x Kong did last year. Mickey 17 is widely expected to underperform; while Novocaine might do well, it is still a relatively low-key release aimed at a young audience, meaning it’ll turn a nice profit but won’t be huge. Disney’s Snow White could make good money, but it will have to overcome the toxic buzz. We shall see – but not a great start to 2025 at all.

What do you think of this weekend’s box office, and the numbers Captain America: Brave New World is pulling in?