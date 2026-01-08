Movie News

Brian De Palma returns to direct Sweet Vengeance this summer

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Brian De Palma, Sweet VengeanceBrian De Palma, Sweet Vengeance

It’s been nearly seven years since Brian De Palma last released a film, but the iconic director is reportedly gearing up for a return this summer with Sweet Vengeance. According to The Film Stage, De Palma will shoot the project in Portugal, with the outlet teasing that the film will feature “two quintessential De Palma set pieces.

What Do We Know About Sweet Vengeance?

De Palma first teased the project in 2018, saying it’s “inspired by two true stories of murders” and by true-crime content. “For 30 or 40 years I have seen a number of true stories of crimes presented on television, as in the program 48 Hours,” he said. “I’m interested in how they tell the story of the crime, so I’ll do it the way they do it on television, based on two real cases.

At the time, it was reported that Wagner Moura (Narcos) would be starring in Sweet Vengeance, but it’s unclear if he’s still attached after all these years.

De Palma Said His Last Film Was a “Horrible Experience”

De Palma’s last film, Domino, starred Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as a Danish police officer out to avenge the murder of his partner. The film was a critical and commercial disappointment after being released direct-to-VOD in 2019, and it doesn’t sound like De Palma had much fun with it, with the director even calling it a “horrible experience.

‘Domino’ is not my project, I did not write the script,” he said (via The Playlist). “It is the revenge story of a revenge of a cop duo against terrorists who killed another. But the whole political aspect will be very little exploited, the film was more for me a new opportunity to explore a visual narrative. In the film, terrorists are obsessed with the idea that their actions are instantly visible live on the Internet or on TV.

I had a lot of problems in financing [‘Domino’],” he continued. “I never experienced such a horrible movie set. A large part of our team has not even been paid yet by the Danish producers. The film is finished and ready to go out, but I have no idea what its future will hold, it is currently in the hands of the producers. This was my first experience in Denmark and most likely my last.

It’s easy to dismiss some of De Palma’s late-career output, but let’s not forget that this is the man who gave us Carrie, Blow Out, Scarface, Body Double, The Untouchables, Carlito’s Way, Mission: Impossible, and so much more. He deserves at least one more film that he’s happy with.

Source: The Film Stage
Tags:

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,484 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Brian De Palma News

See More

JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art Spotlight and Interview: Huan Do

Posted 5 days ago
Theodore For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month...

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The 10 Worst Movies of 2025

Posted 1 week ago
As good as many of the movies that came out in 2025 were, there were some truly abysmal movies we suffered through.