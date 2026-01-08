Brian De Palma returns to direct Sweet Vengeance this summer

It’s been nearly seven years since Brian De Palma last released a film, but the iconic director is reportedly gearing up for a return this summer with Sweet Vengeance. According to The Film Stage, De Palma will shoot the project in Portugal, with the outlet teasing that the film will feature “ two quintessential De Palma set pieces. ”

What Do We Know About Sweet Vengeance?

De Palma first teased the project in 2018, saying it’s “ inspired by two true stories of murders ” and by true-crime content. “ For 30 or 40 years I have seen a number of true stories of crimes presented on television, as in the program 48 Hours, ” he said. “ I’m interested in how they tell the story of the crime, so I’ll do it the way they do it on television, based on two real cases. “

At the time, it was reported that Wagner Moura (Narcos) would be starring in Sweet Vengeance, but it’s unclear if he’s still attached after all these years.

De Palma Said His Last Film Was a “Horrible Experience”

De Palma’s last film, Domino, starred Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as a Danish police officer out to avenge the murder of his partner. The film was a critical and commercial disappointment after being released direct-to-VOD in 2019, and it doesn’t sound like De Palma had much fun with it, with the director even calling it a “ horrible experience. “

“ ‘Domino’ is not my project, I did not write the script, ” he said (via The Playlist). “ It is the revenge story of a revenge of a cop duo against terrorists who killed another. But the whole political aspect will be very little exploited, the film was more for me a new opportunity to explore a visual narrative. In the film, terrorists are obsessed with the idea that their actions are instantly visible live on the Internet or on TV. “

“ I had a lot of problems in financing [‘Domino’], ” he continued. “ I never experienced such a horrible movie set. A large part of our team has not even been paid yet by the Danish producers. The film is finished and ready to go out, but I have no idea what its future will hold, it is currently in the hands of the producers. This was my first experience in Denmark and most likely my last. “

It’s easy to dismiss some of De Palma’s late-career output, but let’s not forget that this is the man who gave us Carrie, Blow Out, Scarface, Body Double, The Untouchables, Carlito’s Way, Mission: Impossible, and so much more. He deserves at least one more film that he’s happy with.