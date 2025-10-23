Jodie Turner-Smith, Harry Lawtey, and more join Olivia Cooke in the cast of vampire movie Brides

At one time, Watcher director Chloe Okuno was attached to direct the fourth entry in Netflix’s R.L. Stine-inspired Fear Street franchise – but while Fear Street: Prom Queen has made its way out into the world without her involvement (the movie ended up being directed by Matthew Palmer), Okuno has been busy getting another genre project set up. It’s called Brides and was meant to reunite her with Watcher star Maika Monroe, but a few months ago it was announced that Monroe ran into scheduling conflicts with her work on the Colleen Hoover adaptation Reminders of Him and had to drop out the project, so she was replaced as the lead of Brides by Olivia Cooke, whose credits include Bates Motel and House of the Dragon. Now, a press release reveals that Jodie Turner-Smith (Tron: Ares), Harry Lawtey (Industry), Viola Prettejohn (The Testament of Ann Lee), and Burn Gorman (Frankenstein) are also in the cast.

Scripted by Okuno, Brides draws inspiration from Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula. Set in 1960s Italy, it will show us what happens when Sally Bishop (Cooke) and her husband find themselves stranded at a remote villa run by the enigmatic Vova (Lawtey), who presides over a household of beautiful, deathless women (Turner-Smith, Prettejohn) and their caretaker (Gorman). As Sally becomes entangled in their world of seduction, violence, and illusion, she begins to lose her grip on time and self, as her own dark transformation unfolds.

The project is described as being a “ gothic, glamorous, and gory tale that will flip Bram Stoker’s narrative on its head, exploring the struggle between societal repression and carnal desire. ”

Anthony Bregman, Greg Zuk, and Stefanie Azpiazu are producing Brides for Likely Story. Bregman previously provided the following statement: “ Brides is set to redefine the horror genre with Choe Okuno’s unique blend of feminist themes and gory visuals. The script is dynamic and unsettling in all the best ways. Chloe always brings such dread and complexity to her characters, and we can’t wait to work with her and Maika to bring Sally to life or to un-death as the case may be. ” Neon will be giving the film a theatrical release in North America. Focus International will release the film internationally, with FilmNation in some territories. Manor Kill Media is providing the financing. Filming is now underway in Budapest.

Does Brides sound interesting to you? What do you think of the cast that has been assembled for the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.