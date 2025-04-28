Orlando Bloom and Domhnall Gleeson cast alongside Kate and Rooney Mara for Wener Herzog’s Bucking Fastard

Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, The Lord of the Rings trilogy) and Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina, The Patient) will join sisters Kate and Rooney Mara for what Werner Herzog says is the final film of a trilogy, Bucking Fastard. According to Herzog, Bucking Fastard is the third chapter following Fitzcarraldo and Grizzly Man. The famed filmmaker’s latest project, wrapping production in Europe this month, finds the Mara sisters appearing on screen together for the first time.

Kate and Rooney Mara play Jean and Joan Holbrooke in Bucking Fastard, focusing on “two sisters who are so close to each other that they speak in unison, love the same man, and have the same dreams. They even make the same slip of tongue in unison. In search of an imaginary land, the Orkneys – where true love is possible – they start digging a tunnel through an entire mountain range.” Fascinating.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Orlando Bloom plays Gareth Mulroney, the sisterly duo’s riotous ex-lover, in Bucking Fastard. In contrast, Domhnall Gleeson plays Timothy, their government-issued social worker/mender, trying to help them adapt to modern life after the two become tabloid sensations.

Bucking Fastard heads to the upcoming Cannes Film Festival with the film’s first footage and HanWay Films handling worldwide sales.

Prolific director Werner Herzog (The Bad Lieutenant, Cave of Forgotten Dreams, Nosferatu the Vampire) directs Bucking Fastard from his own script. He recently spoke about the curious-sounding film, saying, “Bucking Fastard is a film that, for me, completes a circle in an operatic triptych with my previous films, Fitzcarraldo and Grizzly Man. We cannot see the world as Jean and Joan Holbrooke see it, but we do see how the world reacts to them — through the courts and the press, through those that want to help and those who want to use them, through the eyes of beasts both tame and wild, and even through their own echoes in the core of the earth.”

Simon Delaney (The Woman in the Wall), Michael Hough (Chapelwaite), Terry McMahon (The Delinquent Season), and Shane Connellan (Cocaine Bear, Bully) also star as primary cast members alongside Bloom, Gleeson, and the Maras.

The concept for Bucking Fastard sounds bizarrely intriguing. I would like to see behind-the-scenes footage of Kate and Rooney Mara syncing their speech and mimicking each other’s gestures and ticks. Are Orlando Bloom and Domhnall Gleeson great additions to the Bucking Fastard cast? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.