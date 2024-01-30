Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV series reboot is still in the works, according to Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton, who was an uncredited executive producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, says the reboot is still in the works

Legendary country star Dolly Parton was an uncredited executive producer on the Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV series, as the show came from her production company Sandollar Productions, which she co-founded with her former manager, Sandy Gallin. So if there’s anyone who should have an idea of what’s going on with the Buffy reboot that was announced some years back, it’s Dolly – and she said it’s still in the works.

Five and a half years have gone by since it was announced that a reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer was in development with Monica Owusu-Breen, co-creator of the TV show Midnight, Texas, writing, executive producing, and serving as showrunner. It was said that the new show would be “contemporary, building on the mythology of the original”. A year and a half ago, Owusu-Breen’s fellow executive producer Gail Berman said the project was “on pause”.

During a recent interview with Business Insider, Dolly Parton had this to say about the reboot: “ They’re still working on that. They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it. ” She didn’t say who the “they” she was referring to are, so we’ll have to wait and see if Monica Owusu-Breen is still involved, or if the Buffy baton has been passed on to different hands.

After the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot was announced, Owusu-Breen sent out the following statement: “ For some genre writers it’s Star Wars. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is my Star Wars. Before I became a writer, I was a fan. For seven seasons, I watched Buffy Summers grow up, find love, kill that love. I watched her fight, and struggle and slay. There is only one Buffy. One Xander, one Willow, Giles, Cordelia, Oz, Tara, Kendra, Faith, Spike, Angel… They can’t be replaced. Joss Whedon’s brilliant and beautiful series can’t be replicated. I wouldn’t try to. But here we are, twenty years later… And the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer… And that’s all I can say. “

Buffy.Fandom provides the following description of Buffy the Vampire Slayer:

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is in serialized format, with each episode involving a self-contained story while contributing to a larger storyline, broken down into season-long narratives marked by the rise and defeat of a powerful antagonist, commonly referred to as the Big Bad. While the show is mainly a drama with frequent comic relief, most episodes are a blend of different genres, including horror, martial arts, romance, melodrama, farce, science fiction, comedy, and even, in one episode, musical comedy. The series’ narrative revolves around Buffy and her friends, the Scooby Gang, who struggle to balance the fight against supernatural evils with their complex social lives in the fictional city of Sunnydale. The show mixes complex, season-long storylines with a villain-of-the-week format; a typical episode contains one or more villains, or supernatural phenomena, that are thwarted or defeated by the end of the episode. Though elements and relationships are explored and ongoing subplots are included, the show focuses primarily on Buffy and her role as an archetypal heroine of the Slayer.

The 1997 to 2003 run of Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Stewart Head, David Boreanaz, Seth Green, James Marsters, Marc Blucas, Emma Caulfield, Michelle Trachtenberg, Amber Benson, Eliza Dushku, Kristine Sutherland, Robia LaMorte, Bianca Lawson, Juliet Landau, and Tom Lenk.

