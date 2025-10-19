Bugonia gets special screening…for bald people only

Are you looking forward to seeing Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia? What about just about the most niche way possible? Then one theater in Los Angeles has just the opportunity for you — provided you’re bald or ready to make the move.

As per DoLA, “On October 20th, at Culver Theater, there will be a special advanced screening of Bugonia, from director Yorgos Lanthimos, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. This special screening is for anyone who is bald. If you are not bald, we will have a barber on site to shave your head in order for you to watch the film. Screening starts at 8pm, but the barber will be set up at 6pm to start shaving heads.”

The link here of course is that Emma Stone’s character, Michelle Fuller, is shaved bald during the movie (a look she caught a lot of attention with while making appearances while Bugonia was filming). Thankfully, you would be doing this willingly and not after being kidnapped by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis. There are also two pretty snazzy perks: the screening is a few days before Bugonia comes out on October 24th and your ticket is free. Not a bad deal for an LA-based cueball!

This stunt for Bugonia would be just the latest gimmick screening of note, as the Culver Theater also had a showing of The Long Walk that challenged viewers to keep a steady pace on a treadmill for the duration of the Stephen King adaptation.

Bugonia fared extremely well with critics coming out of this year’s Venice Film Festival, where it competed for the Golden Lion, the top prize which Yorgos Lanthimos previously won for Poor Things.

Here is the official plot of Bugonia, as per Focus Features: “Two conspiracy obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.” It is the fourth feature for Lanthimos and Stone.

Will you be checking out Bugonia later this month? What do you make of recent gimmick screenings such as this? Let us know in the comments section below.