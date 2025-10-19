Movie News

Bugonia gets special screening…for bald people only

By
Posted 4 hours ago
bugoniabugonia

Are you looking forward to seeing Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia? What about just about the most niche way possible? Then one theater in Los Angeles has just the opportunity for you — provided you’re bald or ready to make the move.

As per DoLA, “On October 20th, at Culver Theater, there will be a special advanced screening of Bugonia, from director Yorgos Lanthimos, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. This special screening is for anyone who is bald. If you are not bald, we will have a barber on site to shave your head in order for you to watch the film. Screening starts at 8pm, but the barber will be set up at 6pm to start shaving heads.”

The link here of course is that Emma Stone’s character, Michelle Fuller, is shaved bald during the movie (a look she caught a lot of attention with while making appearances while Bugonia was filming). Thankfully, you would be doing this willingly and not after being kidnapped by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis. There are also two pretty snazzy perks: the screening is a few days before Bugonia comes out on October 24th and your ticket is free. Not a bad deal for an LA-based cueball!

This stunt for Bugonia would be just the latest gimmick screening of note, as the Culver Theater also had a showing of The Long Walk that challenged viewers to keep a steady pace on a treadmill for the duration of the Stephen King adaptation.

Bugonia fared extremely well with critics coming out of this year’s Venice Film Festival, where it competed for the Golden Lion, the top prize which Yorgos Lanthimos previously won for Poor Things.

Here is the official plot of Bugonia, as per Focus Features: “Two conspiracy obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.” It is the fourth feature for Lanthimos and Stone.

Will you be checking out Bugonia later this month? What do you make of recent gimmick screenings such as this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: DoLA
Tags:

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
3,153 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest Bugonia News

See More

Latest Movie News

JoBlo Originals

POLL: Who is the Best Horror Movie Slasher

Posted 7 hours ago
With The Black Phone 2 hoping to establish The Grabber as the next recurring big-screen slasher, we want to know which one you think is the best.
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Greenland: Migration
  7. Send Help
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Mortal Kombat 2
  10. The RIP

Breaking News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 1 week ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 2 weeks ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?