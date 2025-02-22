Captain America: Brave New World director reacts to negative reviews

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters, but unfortunately, the film hasn’t received glowing reviews. If you go by Rotten Tomatoes, Brave New World has collected some of the worst reviews of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, only slightly better than those received by Eternals and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

While speaking with Esquire, Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah was asked if he had a response to the negative reviews. “ All I’ll say is that we were working very hard and are very passionate about the movie we made, ” Onah said. “ We told the story in a way that I feel very excited about and very satisfied with. Every single one of these movies [receives criticism]—and maybe because it was so out-there in terms of some of the conversation, people perceiving certain things, certainly—but I don’t think that is the truth of the reality of it.… The really important thing for me is the experience the audience gets to have: enjoying the story. “

After the enormous success of Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s tough to see Marvel falter again with Brave New World. The film underwent a few amount of reshoots, and depending on who you believe, they either retooled the entire film or merely added a few more scenes. Unfortunately, all that effort didn’t amount to a better film. Our own Chris Bumbray didn’t hate Brave New World, but he wasn’t overly impressed either. “ My biggest gripe is that for all the comparisons to The Winter Soldier, the action is weak, with virtually none of the action scenes any better than what you’d see on a Disney Plus show, ” Bumbray wrote. “ While not a disaster, Brave New World feels like more of a chore to sit through than it should be. If you manage your expectations, there’s some fun to be had watching Ford and Mackie go mano-a-mano, but Marvel movies shouldn’t feel this dull. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.