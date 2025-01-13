Early tracking suggests Captain America: Brave New World could open President’s Day with $86 million to $95 million

A new year means new entries for the Marvel Cinematic Universe are on the way. First up will be Anthony Mackie taking center stage as the new Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World. The movie went into production in March of 2023, with filming lasting through June. But in December of ’23, another screenwriter was brought onto the project to write new material for reshoots, and those reshoots seemed to be quite substantial, lasting from May 2024 through November. We know that the story still involves the Serpent Society; in fact, the reshoots added Giancarlo Esposito into the mix as Sidewinder, the leader of the Serpent Society.
Even with all the reported reshoots and reworking plaguing the production and delaying the release, the brand recognition of Captain America and an added element of Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk being promoted, the movie is still being projected to make some coin on its opening weekend. While it may not have the strength to compete with last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadline is reporting that early tracking from the service Quorum is saying the film is expected to do $86 million to $95 million over the 3-day of the 4-day Valentine’s Day/Presidents Day weekend on February 14. The Friday-Monday figure is also bound to be $100M+ at this point in time.
Despite the inclusion of the likes of Red Hulk and some of the grand scale settings in the trailer, the tone for this new film is strongly resembling the more grounded feel of Captain America: Winter Soldier. That installment had opened to $95 million over a 3-day period on April 4-6.
Here’s the official information on Captain America: Brave New World, straight from Marvel: Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. Harrison Ford makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as newly-elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, a role originated by the late William Hurt. Ross and Sam have a bit of a history: In his previous role as Secretary of State, Ross was responsible for arresting Sam and his fellow Avengers during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Now as president, Ross is eager to work with Sam, hoping to make Captain America an official military position. But that tentative alliance is jeopardized when Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident, with friend and retired super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) as the prime suspect. Sam’s investigation send him on a dangerous chase, and (leading to) a deadly showdown and a tease of the menacing Red Hulk. Danny Ramirez returns as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres, who’s picked up Sam’s old wings and taken on the role of Falcon. Tim Blake Nelson is also back as Samuel Sterns, AKA The Leader, appearing in the MCU for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. New to the cast is Shira Haas, who joins as Ruth Bat-Seraph. A former Black Widow, Ruth is now a high-ranking U.S. government official who has the trust of President Ross. Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Xosha Roquemore also star. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers. Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Rob Edwards crafted the story for the film. Onah receives screenplay credit alongside Peter Glanz and Matthew Orton (Orton being the writer who was brought on for the reshoots).
