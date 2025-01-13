Early tracking suggests Captain America: Brave New World could open President’s Day with $86 million to $95 million

A new year means new entries for the Marvel Cinematic Universe are on the way. First up will be Anthony Mackie taking center stage as the new Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World. The movie went into production in March of 2023, with filming lasting through June. But in December of ’23, another screenwriter was brought onto the project to write new material for reshoots, and those reshoots seemed to be quite substantial, lasting from May 2024 through November. We know that the story still involves the Serpent Society; in fact, the reshoots added Giancarlo Esposito into the mix as Sidewinder, the leader of the Serpent Society.

Even with all the reported reshoots and reworking plaguing the production and delaying the release, the brand recognition of Captain America and an added element of Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk being promoted, the movie is still being projected to make some coin on its opening weekend. While it may not have the strength to compete with last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadline is reporting that early tracking from the service Quorum is saying the film is expected to do $86 million to $95 million over the 3-day of the 4-day Valentine’s Day/Presidents Day weekend on February 14. The Friday-Monday figure is also bound to be $100M+ at this point in time.

Despite the inclusion of the likes of Red Hulk and some of the grand scale settings in the trailer, the tone for this new film is strongly resembling the more grounded feel of Captain America: Winter Soldier. That installment had opened to $95 million over a 3-day period on April 4-6.