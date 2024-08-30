Carl Weathers is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Film fans were shaken earlier this year with the immensely sad news of actor Carl Weathers’ passing. The star had been a cultural icon thanks to his immaculate portrayal of Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies, as well as his run of action roles in films like Predator and Action Jackson. Weathers had recently been seen as a regular cast member in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. On August 29, the actor has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Variety reports on his former co-stars, including Sylvester Stallone and Adam Sandler, paying tribute to Weathers. In February, after the news broke of Weathers’ passing, his Rocky co-star Sylvester Stallone posted a video recalling what it was like to work with him. In his tribute, Sly stated, “He showed up at the eleventh hour with all the attributes: the body, the skill, the soul and the acting chops. I never could have accomplished what we did with Rocky without him. He was magic.” Weathers would even get to show off his comedy chops by playing a fictional version of himself on Arrested Development. His co-star, David Cross, remembered him by saying, “He was a cool dude, and there’s nothing Hollywood about him at all.”

Cross also added, “I’ve seen other dramatic actors try to be funny and it’s uncomfortable and awkward.” He continued, “This role was probably harder than playing Apollo Creed. He came on to the crazy and silly show and didn’t try to be funny, he knew it already was over-the-top and funny so he played his role with subtlety.”