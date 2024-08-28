Sigourney Weaver confirms role in The Mandalorian & Grogu

Sigourney Weaver confirms she will appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu, adding that she even got to meet the little guy.

It was reported earlier this year that Sigourney Weaver was in talks to join The Mandalorian & Grogu, which would continue her domination of the science fiction genre. While speaking with Deadline, Weaver confirmed that the Star Wars film is her next project and teased she actually got to meet Grogu.

“ I’m playing a role in The Mandalorian & Grogu [which will be directed by Jon Favreau], ” Weaver said. “ I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day. I’m filming that before I go to London for The Tempest at the end of the year. ” There’s no word on who Weaver will be playing in The Mandalorian & Grogu, but she’s always a fine addition to any project, so I’m pumped to see her join the Star Wars universe.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is currently in production under the direction of Jon Favreau. He will also produce alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni. “ I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created, ” Favreau said. “ The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting. ” Kathleen Kennedy added, “ Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen. ” Aside from Pedro Pascal as the titular Mandalorian, Sigourney Weaver is the only other confirmed member of the cast thus far.

In addition to The Mandalorian movie, we’ve also got Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s post-Rise of Skywalker film about Rey (Daisy Ridley) rebuilding the Jedi Order. Dave Filoni is also developing a New Republic movie, which will tie together the stories featured in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett.

There will also be a project directed by James Mangold (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) that takes place 25,000 years before the Skywalker Saga and explores the first Jedi and the discovery of the Force. “ It was something that Jim [Mangold] immediately sparked to, and I think it’s a really nice compliment to what we’re doing with moving into the future with Rey, and then understanding a bit more of where this all came from, ” Kennedy explained. “ Because it will be at the heart of creating the new Jedi Order, so to get a real sense of where that might have began with the dawn of the Jedi could be pretty cool. “

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026.