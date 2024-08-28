Sigourney Weaver confirms role in The Mandalorian & Grogu

Sigourney Weaver confirms she will appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu, adding that she even got to meet the little guy.

By
Sigourney Weaver, The Mandalorian & Grogu

It was reported earlier this year that Sigourney Weaver was in talks to join The Mandalorian & Grogu, which would continue her domination of the science fiction genre. While speaking with Deadline, Weaver confirmed that the Star Wars film is her next project and teased she actually got to meet Grogu.

I’m playing a role in The Mandalorian & Grogu [which will be directed by Jon Favreau],” Weaver said. “I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day. I’m filming that before I go to London for The Tempest at the end of the year.” There’s no word on who Weaver will be playing in The Mandalorian & Grogu, but she’s always a fine addition to any project, so I’m pumped to see her join the Star Wars universe.

Related
Sigourney Weaver returns to space for The Mandalorian & Grogu?

The Mandalorian & Grogu is currently in production under the direction of Jon Favreau. He will also produce alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni. “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.” Kathleen Kennedy added, “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.” Aside from Pedro Pascal as the titular Mandalorian, Sigourney Weaver is the only other confirmed member of the cast thus far.

In addition to The Mandalorian movie, we’ve also got Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s post-Rise of Skywalker film about Rey (Daisy Ridley) rebuilding the Jedi Order. Dave Filoni is also developing a New Republic movie, which will tie together the stories featured in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett.

There will also be a project directed by James Mangold (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) that takes place 25,000 years before the Skywalker Saga and explores the first Jedi and the discovery of the Force. “It was something that Jim [Mangold] immediately sparked to, and I think it’s a really nice compliment to what we’re doing with moving into the future with Rey, and then understanding a bit more of where this all came from,” Kennedy explained. “Because it will be at the heart of creating the new Jedi Order, so to get a real sense of where that might have began with the dawn of the Jedi could be pretty cool.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Deadpool & Wolverine, stunts
Ryan Reynolds praises Deadpool & Wolverine stunt team & urges Academy to add Oscar category for stunts
Francis Ford Coppola, Letterboxd
Francis Ford Coppola joins Letterboxd and shares twenty of his favourite movies
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, The Thing, set video
The Fantastic Four: First Steps set video reveals our first look at The Thing
Sigourney Weaver, The Mandalorian & Grogu
Sigourney Weaver confirms role in The Mandalorian & Grogu
View All

About the Author

10062 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest The Mandalorian & Grogu News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles