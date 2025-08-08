Weapons’ young star Cary Christopher joins HBO’s Lanterns

James Gunn has not revealed much about Lanterns other than that it would be a mystery along the lines of True Detective. Following a couple of Lantern Corps members, the heroes would investigate an Earth-based mystery. While having a pair of space cops with rings that allow them to make amazing weapons seems like overkill for a police procedural, it should make for some fun twists to come from the new series. It would also allow the series to differentiate itself from the slew of other comic book properties coming from DC, which is aiming to diversify its catalog of properties. DC Studios co-leader Peter Safran has also revealed that the investigation in Lanterns will tie directly into the main storyline of the new DCU.

Deadline is reporting that child actor Cary Christopher of Days of Our Lives and Weapons has now joined the DC limited series as young Noah. Per Deadline, Noah is “a polite and charming small-town kid. Quite gifted for his age and effortlessly good at whatever he tries, he’s happiest when passing a football.” Christopher joins an already stacked cast that includes Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly MacDonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Ulrich Thomsen, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Sherman Augustus, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Jason Ritter, Nathan Fillion, Chris Coy, and Paul Ben-Victor.

Lanterns is an eight-episode series that follows Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Pierre), “two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.” While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Nathan Fillion discussed his appearance on the show, which has a decidedly different tone than Superman. He even teased that he dropped “more F-bombs” during his Lanterns appearance than any other project he’s done.