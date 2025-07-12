Nathan Fillion teases very different tone on Lanterns, saying he “dropped more F-bombs” than any other project

With James Gunn’s Superman now playing in theaters, Nathan Fillion has officially made his debut as Guy Gardner, but the actor is already set to return in several DCU projects, including the upcoming Lanterns series.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Fillion discussed his appearance on the show, which has a decidedly different tone than Superman. He even teased that he dropped “ more F-bombs ” during his Lanterns appearance than any other project he’s done.

“ Aaron [Pierre], he’s got a voice like butter. And he’s statuesque, like he’s carved out of marble, ” Fillion said. “ He’s very, very specific about his character and what his character’s going through. His character’s clearly going through something. And then along comes this gregarious, smug son of a bitch in Guy Gardner. And in that show…boy, Guy Gardner. I’ve dropped more F-bombs in that project than I have in, I think, my entire career put together. “

It seems that Fillion shares most of his screentime with Aaron Pierre, who plays John Stewart, and he even teased that Guy’s conversation with John doesn’t go how he’d hoped. “ By the end of it, you can tell there is a shift, ” he said. “ Guy Gardner is no longer comfortable. He is no longer feeling smug. Then you can see where John’s strength really lies. That is a strong individual. I don’t really have any scenes directly with Hal Jordan, but meeting Kyle, he’s everything you’d hope he would be. Very fun, very nice man, very lighthearted, and fun to be around. “

Lanterns follows Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Pierre), “ two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. ” In addition to Lanterns, Fillion will also appear as Guy Gardner in the second season of Peacemaker, which will debut on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.

As I mentioned above, Fillion currently stars alongside David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult in Superman. Our own Chris Bumbray and Tyler Nichols caught the film, and they had very different opinions about it. You can check out Bumbray’s review right here and Nichols’s review right here. And don’t forget to let us know what you thought of the film as well!