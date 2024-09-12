Chad McQueen, Karate Kid star and son of Steve McQueen, has died at 63

Chad McQueen, the son of Steve McQueen best known for his role in The Karate Kid, has died at the age of 63.

Chad McQueen, best known for playing Dutch in The Karate Kid and The Karate Kid Part II, has died at the age of 63. He’s also the son of Steve McQueen, the legendary actor who starred in The Magnificent Seven, The Great Escape, Bullitt, and more.

In a statement to Variety, Chad’s wife, Jeanie, and his children, Chase and Madison, said, “ It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father, Chad McQueen. His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication. His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honor his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him. He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us, and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfather’s as well. As a family, we need to navigate this difficult time, and we kindly ask for privacy as we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life. “

McQueen’s character in The Karate Kid was one of the members of Cobra Kai who frequently threatens Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). There had been talk of him reprising the role in the Cobra Kai TV series, but he reportedly turned down the offer. In addition to the Karate Kid movies, McQueen also appeared in Fever Pitch, Martial Law, Death Ring, Jimmy Hollywood, and Red Line.

However, McQueen’s true passion was racing, an interest he inherited from his father. When he was just 10 years old, his father was shooting Le Mans. He would sit on his father’s lap at the wheel of a Porsche 917 as it sped around at triple-digit speed. Two years later, he won his class at the World Mini Grand Prix. He went on to have a successful career in racing and founded McQueen Racing, which develops high-performance cars and motorcycles. Unfortunately, he had a near-fatal crash years ago while practicing for the 24 Hours of Daytona race at the Daytona International Speedway. He suffered a broken leg, fractures to his vertebrae, and multiple rib fractures. According to TMZ, his longtime attorney, Arthur Barens, said this injury led to progressive organ failure and contributed to his death.

Our condolences go out to Chad McQueen’s family and friends. Safe travels.