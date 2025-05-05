Chris Pine will be naked with a bounty on his head in action thriller Run the Night

According to Variety, Chris Pine is set to star in Run the Night, an upcoming action thriller for Lionsgate and Hidden Pictures.

Run the Night follows a banker, who is “ accused of betraying the Penose (the Dutch mob), who is dumped naked in the heart of Amsterdam with a $10 million bounty on his head. Hunted by the city’s most violent gangs, he must fight his way across the city by dawn to save the lives of his wife and child — a mission that reveals he was never just the money guy. “

The film will mark Robert Alonzo’s feature directorial debut. He is a second-unit director and stunt coordinator who has worked on Star Trek, Deadpool, Den of Thieves, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Batman, and more. He’s also serving as second-unit director on Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently filming. The script comes from John Glenn and Alex Davidson. Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures will produce alongside Hidden Pictures president Alex Young; Chris Pine and Ian Gotler, via their Barry Linen banner, and John Glenn.

“ I love this story, character, and reuniting with Rob, ” said Pine. “ There are so many places for this character to go, and I’m excited about the possibilities of bringing him to life on the big screen. “

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, added, “ Chris is an incredible actor and has the perfect combination of warmth and physicality needed to bring this role to life. We’re proud to be the home of Todd Lieberman’s Hidden Pictures and to be partnering with him and the exceptionally talented filmmaking team on this riveting and explosive action thriller. “

Added Lieberman: “ Rob Alonzo is the next great action director. With Rob’s talent behind the camera and our movie star Chris in front, I’m excited by what we have in store for audiences. “