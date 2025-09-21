Movie News

Christopher Nolan named president of the DGA

By
Posted 2 hours ago
christopher nolan dgachristopher nolan dga

One year after winning the Directors Guild of America Award, Christopher Nolan has been named president of the DGA, succeeding Lesli Linka Glatter, who served in the role for 2021-2025.

In a statement, Christopher Nolan said of his appointment, “To be elected President of the Directors Guild of America is one of the greatest honors of my career. Our industry is experiencing tremendous change, and I thank the Guild’s membership for entrusting me with this responsibility. I also want to thank President Glatter for her leadership over the past four years. I look forward to collaborating with her and the newly elected Board to achieve important creative and economic protections for our members.”

The news of Christopher Nolan taking over the position as president of the DGA comes less than one year before his next film, The Odyssey, hits theaters. With Nolan riding the post-Oppenheimer wave, he could find himself in a potentially conflicting position should he be up for the top award once again. To date, no president of the DGA has ever been nominated while serving, although, like Nolan, many have received recognition prior.

While serving as DGA president, Christopher Nolan will be among some notable filmmakers, with Todd Holland (The Wizard) serving as First Vice-President, Ron Howard (Apollo 13) in as Second Vice-President and Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King) on as Third Vice-President, among others.

In their own release, the DGA wrote of Nolan: “Renowned for his craftsmanship, Nolan is celebrated for his use of practical shooting and nonlinear storytelling, and for championing the theatrical experience. His films often explore complex themes through character development, time, identity, and morality, pushing the boundaries of cinematic storytelling while remaining deeply accessible to global audiences. With his rare ability to achieve critical acclaim and commercial success, his films have grossed billions worldwide.”

Prior to Nolan, notable presidents of the DGA this century include Taylor Hackford, Michael Apted and Martha Coolidge, who was actually the first female head of the guild.

What is your favorite Christopher Nolan film? Do you think he stands a chance to be nominated by the guild once again for The Odyssey?

Source: DGA
Tags: ,

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
3,078 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest Christopher Nolan News

See More

Latest Movie News

The Batman 2, Matt ReevesThe Batman 2, Matt Reeves

JoBlo Originals

Poll: What’s the Best Batman Movie?

Posted 5 hours ago
What's the best Batman movie? We want to know what you all think is at the top of the heap as far as The Caped Crusader's big-screen legacy goes.
Batman Films RankedBatman Films Ranked

Movie News

All Theatrical Batman Films Ranked: From 1966 to 2022

Posted 7 hours ago
While we are currently in the midst of a comic book movie boom, there’s one character that is so popular that the genre as we know it simply wouldn’t exist without him: Batman. Some of his outings are better than...

JoBlo Originals

Top 10 Anime Films of All Time

Posted 1 day ago
With Demon Slayer's box office success, we're tackling the impossible task of naming the Top 10 Anime Films of All Time!
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

What If Al Pacino Played Han Solo?

Posted 2 weeks ago
What the Force?! Did you know that George Lucas initially wanted the legendary Al Pacino to play Han Solo in Star Wars?

Top Celebrity Stories!