Christopher Nolan named president of the DGA

One year after winning the Directors Guild of America Award, Christopher Nolan has been named president of the DGA, succeeding Lesli Linka Glatter, who served in the role for 2021-2025.

In a statement, Christopher Nolan said of his appointment, “To be elected President of the Directors Guild of America is one of the greatest honors of my career. Our industry is experiencing tremendous change, and I thank the Guild’s membership for entrusting me with this responsibility. I also want to thank President Glatter for her leadership over the past four years. I look forward to collaborating with her and the newly elected Board to achieve important creative and economic protections for our members.”

The news of Christopher Nolan taking over the position as president of the DGA comes less than one year before his next film, The Odyssey, hits theaters. With Nolan riding the post-Oppenheimer wave, he could find himself in a potentially conflicting position should he be up for the top award once again. To date, no president of the DGA has ever been nominated while serving, although, like Nolan, many have received recognition prior.

While serving as DGA president, Christopher Nolan will be among some notable filmmakers, with Todd Holland (The Wizard) serving as First Vice-President, Ron Howard (Apollo 13) in as Second Vice-President and Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King) on as Third Vice-President, among others.

In their own release, the DGA wrote of Nolan: “Renowned for his craftsmanship, Nolan is celebrated for his use of practical shooting and nonlinear storytelling, and for championing the theatrical experience. His films often explore complex themes through character development, time, identity, and morality, pushing the boundaries of cinematic storytelling while remaining deeply accessible to global audiences. With his rare ability to achieve critical acclaim and commercial success, his films have grossed billions worldwide.”

Prior to Nolan, notable presidents of the DGA this century include Taylor Hackford, Michael Apted and Martha Coolidge, who was actually the first female head of the guild.

What is your favorite Christopher Nolan film? Do you think he stands a chance to be nominated by the guild once again for The Odyssey?