IMAX tickets for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey are already on sale a year in advance

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is building quite mythic hype with it being the director’s most expensive film, which includes being shot entirely with IMAX cameras. IMAX boss Rich Gelfond had explained, “A year before Chris started filming The Odyssey, he called me and said he wanted to make a whole film shot with IMAX cameras.” Gelfond added, “That couldn’t be done for a lot of reasons. There were lots of issues.” Then, he said, “‘I’m going to give you a challenge. If you can figure out how to solve these problems, I’m going to make Odyssey 100% film with film with IMAX cameras’, and we’ve solved his problems. So, this will be the first film ever, at least filmed 100% with IMAX cameras.”

The teaser trailer can currently be seen in theaters, but it hasn’t made its way online just yet. Universal and IMAX are eager to set up their 70mm IMAX screenings, as tickets are already on sale despite the movie opening in a year. The list of venues, along with links for purchase are in the list below:

The Odyssey is an ancient Greek poem by Homer that tells the tale of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his journey home after the ten-year Trojan War. The trip was perilous, including encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. At home, Odysseus is presumed dead, and his wife Penelope and son Telemachus must contend with groups of unruly suitors who each want Penelope’s hand in marriage to control the kingdom.

Naturally, the cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is as epic as the poem the film is based, with Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Elliot Page, John Leguizamo, Samantha Morton, Ryan Hurst, Logan Marshall-Green, Lupita Nyong’o, Josh Stewart, Benny Safdie, Corey Hawkins, and Elyes Gabel leading the cast.

Do you believe Tom Holland when he says Nolan’s The Odyssey is unlike anything we’ve ever seen? We won’t know until the film is unleashed in theaters on July 17, 2026.