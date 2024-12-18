Christopher Nolan gives a thumbs up to Gladiator II as his favourite movie of the year

As another year draws to a close, we must ask ourselves the age-old question: What’s been your favourite movie of the year? Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan already has his pick, as he sang the praises of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II while speaking with Variety.

“ In Ridley Scott’s first ‘Gladiator,’ Maximus asks us, ‘Are you not entertained?’ and we’re confronted with the truth of why we’d visit the Colosseum through a movie. Scott knows we’re not there for insights into Roman culture; we’re there to see our own dark desires at a comfortable remove, ” Nolan wrote. “ But he’s far too experienced a director to get caught making parallels with our time. He lets the world of ‘Gladiator II’ speak for itself, once again showing us who we are simply by inviting us to enjoy the crazy inflationary ride. Why are there sharks in the Colosseum? Because we demand them, and Scott masterfully gives them to us. As he reveals how the games are used to manipulate public opinion, we can’t help but see shadows of our own public arena projected onto the sand. “

Nolan continues, “ Like the best long-awaited sequels, ‘Gladiator II’ must be a remake and sequel in one, and it’s testament to Scott’s brilliance that he manages to balance the individual pathos of the original with the expansionist demands of the sequel’s central theme, bringing a lifetime of experience in controlling tone. Scott raises the game with the staging of his action — his incredible, hyper-observant, multi-camera mise-en-scène (so different to the original) masterfully wrestles the action into clear and jaw-dropping sequence after sequence. The effect is not just to entertain, but to drive us towards awareness of the movie’s themes. Few filmmakers have ever worked so invisibly on multiple levels. In films from “Blade Runner” to “Thelma and Louise” to “Gladiator II,” the visual density of Scott’s art serves as foil for his underlying thematic clarity. “

“ Despite all his success, Scott’s contribution to the evolution of cinematic storytelling has never been properly acknowledged, ” Nolan added. “ Visual innovations he and fellow directors from the British adland of the 1970s brought to cinema were often dismissed as superficial, but critics of the time missed the point — the lavish photography and meticulous design brought new depth to the visual language of movies, mise-en-scène that could tell us what the worlds they portrayed might feel like. This has never been as clear as in the masterful opening shot of ‘Gladiator II,’ where Paul Mescal’s hand gently cradles the grain harvested from the original movie’s swaying wheat. “

“ From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome, ” reads the official Gladiator II synopsis. “ Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people. ”

Our own Chris Bumbray recently reviewed Gladiator II, and while he admits that it isn’t the instant classic the original was, “ it’s nonetheless a highly entertaining, faithful sequel, jam-packed with action and spectacle. There hasn’t been a lavish, action-driven historical drama done on this scale in some time, with Scott, despite his advancing age, as energetic and kinetic a director as ever. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

