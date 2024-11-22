Gladiator II: What Did You Think?

Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated sequel, Gladiator II, is invading theaters this weekend, and we want to know what you think about it!

The time has come to pick up your weapon, polish your armor, and head to the theater for Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated sequel, Gladiator II. It’s been 24 years since audiences gave a thumbs-up to Scott’s larger-than-life spectacle of swords, politics, and vengeance, and we want to know what you think about the new film. Cinemas should overflow this weekend as Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II and Jon M. Chu’s Wicked vie for the top spot at the box office, making the lead-up to the holiday season a battle of the blockbusters!

So far, Wicked is tossing a bucket of cold water on Gladiator II with $20M in previews against the epic sequel’s $6M. However, the weekend is long, and the demographics for each film are different. Plus, moviegoers could embrace the Wickdiator effect, where, much like last year’s Barbenheimer phenomenon, they experience both movies back-to-back. If you choose the Wickdiator route, portion out your popcorn and go for a short walk between films. Your ass cheeks will thank you.

JoBlo’s Chris Bumbray reviewed Gladiator II for the site, giving the film an 8/10. In his review, Chris said, “Gladiator II doesn’t quite gain the instant classic status it aspires to, but it’s still a brilliantly made historical epic with a superb ensemble cast and some amazing action. The 150-minute running time blazes by (perhaps too quickly – I hope there’s a longer cut someday) and leaves the door open for a third film, which might do a nice job rounding out what could be a great trilogy about the fall of the Roman Empire. As it is, this is one of the most purely entertaining films of the year and a must-see for fans of the original.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Gladiator II courtesy of Paramount Pictures:

“From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.”

Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Senzel Washington, Derek Jacobi, Joseph Quinn, and more.

Did you see Gladiator II yet? If so, what do you think? Let us know in the comments section below, and if you plan to post spoilers, please give folks a heads-up.