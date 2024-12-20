Gladiator II sets digital release just in time for the holidays, plus 4K Ultra HD coming in 2025

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II sets digital release date just in time for the holidays; plus, find out when it will be released on 4K Ultra HD.

If you’ve been holding out to watch Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II at home, you won’t have long to wait. Per Deadline, Gladiator II will be released on digital on December 24th, just in time for the holidays. The outlet also states that the film will be released on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray on March 4, 2025, complete with over 100 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews.

The 4K Ultra HD and Digital releases of Gladiator II will include the following special features:

A Dream That Was Rome: Origins—Scott and producers delve into the history behind Gladiator II and how the story developed over many years before coming to the screen.

What We Do In Life Echoes In Eternity: The Cast—An inside look into Scott’s casting process.

In The Arena: Filmmakers—Behind the scenes shoot in Malta, Morocco, and the UK.

To Those About To Die, We Salute You: Combat—How Scott and his team combined choreographed combat with cutting-edge visual effects to take the action to a new level.

Building An Empire: Post-Production—Filmmakers provide insights into the process of crafting the finished movie, which includes a scoring session led by composer Harry Gregson-Williams.

The Making Of Gladiator II—How Scott, the cast, and crew worked to bring Gladiator II to life.

Deleted Scenes

Related Christopher Nolan gives a thumbs up to Gladiator II as his favourite movie of the year

“ From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome, ” reads the official Gladiator II synopsis. “ Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people. ”

Our own Chris Bumbray recently reviewed Gladiator II, and while he admits that it isn’t the instant classic the original was, “ it’s nonetheless a highly entertaining, faithful sequel, jam-packed with action and spectacle. There hasn’t been a lavish, action-driven historical drama done on this scale in some time, with Scott, despite his advancing age, as energetic and kinetic a director as ever. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

Will you be adding Gladiator II to your digital collection?