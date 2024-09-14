Christopher Reeve’s kids remember his heroism

Christopher Reeve had his troubles, but his kids remember him for his most heroic qualities, which they hope to carry with them.

If ever there was an appropriate title for a documentary on Christopher Reeve, it’s Super/Man, as not only did he play the Man of Steel but proved to be one as well. Truly, the story of Christopher Reeve is an inspiring one. Yes, he will always be Superman to all of us, but to a select few, he was dad. Even still, the superhero shined through.

Speaking with People, Christopher Reeve’s son Will said, “Heroism is so much more than superficial strength and a glossy image. It’s about integrity, showing up for your family, persevering through hard circumstances, and still having that joy for life. That was our dad…You show up for the people you love and give them everything you have because you don’t know how long you have with them. That’s something I took from my childhood and will carry for the rest of my life.”

While Christopher Reeve was not without his flaws and his home life had serious disruptions at certain times – all of which is depicted in Super/Man – he still recognized more often than not just what life was all about for those around him. As his daughter Alexandra put it, “It’s a beautiful thing to be able to see the full picture of a person’s life…There were high highs and low lows but also two deep true loves and [three] kids that together blended into this beautiful family.”

Christopher Reeve, of course, suffered a life-changing injury in 1995 when he was thrown from his horse, resulting in him being paralyzed from the neck down for the rest of his life. Soon after, he got involved in activism for those with disabilities, standing as a fighter and champion. Reeve passed away in 2004.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where our own Chris Bumbray hailed it in a 9/10 review. The movie opens on September 21st.

Outside of the Superman movies, what is your favorite Christopher Reeve performance? Personally, I’m going with Deathtrap, a terrific dark comedy/thriller that he made between Superman II and III.

