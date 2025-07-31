Chucky: The Complete TV Series is getting a steelbook Blu-ray release in September

Chucky season 3 aired its finale at the start of May 2024, and even though series creator Don Mancini had already pitched his idea for season 4 to the network and Chucky himself requested viewer support, we learned last summer that Chucky – which aired on both Syfy and USA Network, in addition to streaming on the Peacock service – had been cancelled. Mancini has already promised that Chucky will return, whether he has his own TV show or not, and we know another movie is in development – but while we wait to see what’s next for the iconic killer doll, the three seasons of his TV series are set to receive a Chucky: The Complete Series steelbook Blu-ray release on September 23rd. Copies are available for pre-order on Amazon, and an image of the steelbook set can be seen at the bottom of this article.

A follow-up to all of the Child’s Play movies (remake excluded), Chucky picks up where Cult of Chucky left off. Don Mancini, who has written every film in the franchise (except that remake) and directed a few of them, developed Chucky with producer David Kirschner. Mancini and Kirschner are executive producing Chucky with Harley Peyton, Alex Hedlund, and Nick Antosca. The first season had Chucky terrorizing Hackensack, New Jersey, then he was sent off to a Catholic boarding school for season 2. With season 3, it was D.C.’s turn to experience some Chucky trouble.

Here’s the bonus content that will be found on the discs in the Complete Series: Disc 1 – Chucky Season One: Deleted Scenes. Disc 2 – Chucky Season One: Deleted Scenes, The Legacy of Chucky. Disc 3 – Chucky Season Two: Halloween II Episode Deleted Scene. Disc 4 – Chucky Season Two: Goin’ to the Chapel Episode Deleted Scenes. Disc 5 – Chucky Season Three: Deleted Scenes. Disc 6 – Chucky Season Three: Deleted Scenes.

It apparently takes 18 hours and 26 minutes to watch the thirty episodes of the show. The Chucky: The Complete Series steelbook Blu-ray set is going for the price of $64.98. Will you be adding it to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.