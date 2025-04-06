CinemaCon: The coolest footage and what we learned at the event

CinemaCon is over, and once again, JoBlo.com was lucky enough to attend on behalf of the site and check out all the amazing studio presentations. Pretty much every studio was represented this year, with everyone reaffirming the fact that, after a few difficult post-COVID years, as well as the lingering effect of the dual WGA/SAG strikes, Hollywood needs to get audiences back in theatres in order to keep the industry going.

Here are a few highlights and takeaways we got from the presentations:

Nobody 2 looks amazing:

While Timo Tjahjanto’s Nobody 2 didn’t get a major presentation, with Bob Odenkirk currently on Broadway starring in Glengarry Glen Ross, we did get to see the film’s first trailer, and it’s killer. While the first movie played on the John Wick formula, the sequel does something unique in that it seems to be an ultra-violent riff on National Lampoon’s Vacation. In the footage we saw, Odenkirk’s Hutch takes his wife and kids on holiday to a resort (with Christopher Lloyd’s Gramps in tow), only for the daughter to be bullied by some townies. When Hutch, predictably, beats the shit out of all of them, he realizes that the resort town is run by a queenpin (played by Sharon Stone), who marks the family for death. Big mistake. The trailer, which should drop soon, doubles down on both the comedy (it’s all scored by Lindsay Buckingham’s “Holiday Road”) and action (The RZA kills bad guys with a samurai sword).

The Beatles movies are crazy ambitious:

One of the biggest news stories to come out of the convention is that Sam Mendes not only unveiled his casting of The Fab Four but that the movies will all drop the same month – April 2028 – and exclusively in theatres. It will be the first-ever bingeable theatrical event. It’s ambitious – I’ll give it that much, even if it sounds a little insane (what happens if you miss one? Is there an order?).

Superhero fatigue might not be (entirely) real:

2025 seems to be a make-or-break year for superhero movies, and CinemaCon showcased exclusive footage from Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four: First Steps. The convention also unveiled the new title for Spider-Man 4 (Brand New Day) and a release date for the much-delayed Beyond the Spider-Verse. We also got a five-minute sneak peek at Superman, although that’s since been released online. One interesting thing, though, is that outside of Marvel and DC, studios seem to be giving the genre a rest.

Comedies could (and should) make a comeback:

CinemaCon was buzzing with enthusiasm about two big star-driven comedies coming this year. One was Anzi Anzari’s Good Fortune, in which Keanu Reeves plays a none-too-bright angel, while the other is Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun reboot. Folks love the teaser (the O.J. joke is gold), but we saw even better footage at CinemaCon. I think that movie might be a giant hit.

Original movies are important:

While studios still rely on established IP, some are mixing things up in a big way. Amazon/MGM, notably, have only one sequel being released theatrically this year – The Accountant 2. All the other films are original. Warner Bros is also making a big swing with P.T. Anderson’s hugely ambitious One Battle After Another, for which we saw some extended footage.

Lionsgate is betting big on John Wick:

The John Wick universe is about to be expanded in a big way. Not only was Lionsgate busy promoting Ballerina (check out our Ana de Armas interview above), but they’ve also greenlit another John Wick sequel, AND an animated prequel, PLUS a spin-off movie focused on Donnie Yen’s Caine.

Theatrical windows need to be longer:

One common refrain was that theatrical windows have gotten too short, and exhibitors feel the pinch when studios put movies on VOD within seventeen days (which happens any time a film underperforms). Exhibitors want at least 28 days of exclusivity, while they want 45 days on blockbusters. Disney seems the most willing in this regard, with them waiting 45 days to release their Marvel movies and blockbusters digitally.

What news do you think was the coolest? Let us know in the talkbacks! Read all of our coverage HERE!