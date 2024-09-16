Classified trailer finds Aaron Eckhart and Abigail Breslin uncovering dark secrets about a CIA hitman’s targets

What happens when you’re a CIA hitman who can no longer trust the nature of his work? Aaron Eckhart finds out in Saban Films‘ Classified trailer, featuring The Dark Knight and Thank You For Smoking actor in a hard-boiled action role with enemies approaching from all sides.

Roel Reiné (The Admiral, Halo, Black Sails) directs Classified from a script by Bob DeRosa (White Collar, The Air I Breathe, 20 Seconds to Live). Here’s the official synopsis for Classified courtesy of Saban Films:

“Operating alone in the field for more than 20 years, a CIA hitman (Aaron Eckhart) uses the “Help Wanted” section of the newspapers to get his orders from the Agency. His long-lost daughter (Abigail Breslin), now a UK MI6 analyst, tracks him down to deliver shocking news: his CIA boss (Tim Roth) has been dead for years and the division long since shut down. Together, they set out to discover whose orders he’s been executing.”

Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine, Zombieland, Signs) and Tim Roth (Rob Roy, Pulp Fiction, The Hateful Eight) star alongside Aaron Eckhart in Classified, with Matt Hookings, Myles Clohessy, Kim DeLonghi, Joe Azzopardi, Baylee Toney, and Marysia S. Peres.

In Saban’s Classified trailer, Evan Shaw (Aaron Eckhart) discovers the division he’s been executing missions for has been defunct for years. Knowing this, who has he been working for? Where do the names of his targets come from? Who’s pulling his strings? When a woman named Kacey Walker (Abigail Breslin) enters Evan’s crosshairs, his world turns upside-down as the line between friend and foe becomes blurred. As Evan tries to distinguish fact from fiction, he and Kacey launch a mission to uncover the identity of his mystery handler and end the cycle of falsehoods.

In addition to Classified, Aaron Eckhart’s Deep Water is in post-production. The Renny Harlin-directed thriller focuses on international passengers en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai who are forced to make an emergency landing in shark-infested waters. Now, they must work together to overcome the frenzy of sharks drawn to the wreckage. Ben Kingsley, Angus Sampson, and Kelly Gale join Eckhart as primary cast members.

Are you excited to watch Aaron Eckhart huck bad guys off balconies and uncover a web of lies in Classified? Who is Kacey Walker? How does she know so much about Evan’s situation? We’ll find out when Classified comes to digital platforms on October 22.