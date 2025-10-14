Cliffhanger reboot starring Lily James and Pierce Brosnan sets summer 2026 release date

Just last month, it was announced that Row K had acquired the U.S. distribution rights for the upcoming Cliffhanger reboot starring Pierce Brosnan and Lily James, and now, the film has a release date. The contemporary reimagining of the beloved high-altitude thriller is set to open nationwide on August 28, 2026.

The film follows Ray Cooper, “ a seasoned mountaineer who runs a luxury chalet in the Dolomites with his daughter. When a weekend excursion with a billionaire’s son turns violent, they are targeted by a group of kidnappers. As the attack unfolds, Ray’s daughter, Naomi, still haunted by a tragic climbing accident, escapes into the mountains and must fight for survival against both nature and her pursuers. ” The reboot is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a script by Ana Lily Amirpour, Sasha Penn, Mark Bianculli, and Melanie Toast.

I’m anxious to see something from the Cliffhanger reboot beyond the few images that have been released, but it certainly sounds like James went all out for the film. In fact, the actress soon developed a passion for mountain climbing.

“ Oh my God, I had the time of my life, ” she told THR this summer. “ It was so hard. I did five hours of climbing a day for many weeks. I was on mountains nonstop. I fell completely in love with it. It’s the most mind-body-soul activity. And I’m a [mountain-climbing] addict now. I did all my own climbing [in the film], and I got real strong. I was just pounding press-ups between every take. ”

James added that she’s “ really proud of Cliffhanger. I’m so excited. We’re in the edit and getting it ready, and I’m super hopeful. It is such a cool reimagining, and while it’s really unexpected at times, it keeps all the gripping glory of the original, I hope. “

The original Cliffhanger was a much-needed success for Stallone, who was coming off the back-to-back failures of Oscar and Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot. A sequel was even in the works at the time, with Stallone set to return as Gabe Walker. The follow-up would have found him combating terrorists who took control of the Hoover Dam, but it remained in development hell until it was decided to reboot the franchise altogether.