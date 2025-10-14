Movie News

Cliffhanger reboot starring Lily James and Pierce Brosnan sets summer 2026 release date

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Cliffhanger reboot release dateCliffhanger reboot release date

Just last month, it was announced that Row K had acquired the U.S. distribution rights for the upcoming Cliffhanger reboot starring Pierce Brosnan and Lily James, and now, the film has a release date. The contemporary reimagining of the beloved high-altitude thriller is set to open nationwide on August 28, 2026.

The film follows Ray Cooper, “a seasoned mountaineer who runs a luxury chalet in the Dolomites with his daughter. When a weekend excursion with a billionaire’s son turns violent, they are targeted by a group of kidnappers. As the attack unfolds, Ray’s daughter, Naomi, still haunted by a tragic climbing accident, escapes into the mountains and must fight for survival against both nature and her pursuers.” The reboot is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a script by Ana Lily Amirpour, Sasha Penn, Mark Bianculli, and Melanie Toast.

Related
Cliffhanger reboot U.S. distribution picked up by Row K in huge eight-figure deal

I’m anxious to see something from the Cliffhanger reboot beyond the few images that have been released, but it certainly sounds like James went all out for the film. In fact, the actress soon developed a passion for mountain climbing.

Oh my God, I had the time of my life,” she told THR this summer. “It was so hard. I did five hours of climbing a day for many weeks. I was on mountains nonstop. I fell completely in love with it. It’s the most mind-body-soul activity. And I’m a [mountain-climbing] addict now. I did all my own climbing [in the film], and I got real strong. I was just pounding press-ups between every take.

James added that she’s “really proud of Cliffhanger. I’m so excited. We’re in the edit and getting it ready, and I’m super hopeful. It is such a cool reimagining, and while it’s really unexpected at times, it keeps all the gripping glory of the original, I hope.

The original Cliffhanger was a much-needed success for Stallone, who was coming off the back-to-back failures of Oscar and Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot. A sequel was even in the works at the time, with Stallone set to return as Gabe Walker. The follow-up would have found him combating terrorists who took control of the Hoover Dam, but it remained in development hell until it was decided to reboot the franchise altogether.

Tags:

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,268 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Cliffhanger News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 4 days ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 6 days ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?