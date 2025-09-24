Movie News

Cliffhanger reboot U.S. distribution picked up by Row K in huge eight-figure deal

Deadline reports that Row K has picked up the U.S. distribution rights for the upcoming Cliffhanger reboot starring Pierce Brosnan and Lily James. The eight-figure deal is said to be the biggest out of this year’s TIFF market so far.

Cliffhanger is an exciting addition to Row K’s growing slate and a clear example of the kind of event-level films we are bringing to the marketplace,” said MCT Principals and Row K Co-Chairman Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh. “We are building a pipeline of star-driven titles made for the big screen, and Cliffhanger checks every box. Our third acquisition underscores the momentum we’re generating, and the type of ambitious, audience-forward distribution model Row K was designed to deliver.

Row K president Megan Colligan added, “What drew me to Jaume Collet-Serra’s Cliffhanger is how it blends the adrenaline and scale of a classic action movie with a fresh, modern twist – exactly the experience that younger audiences are showing up for. The original Cliffhanger was celebrated for its mountain cinematography, and this reimagining honors that legacy with sweeping backdrops across Europe – the result is a stunning production built for theaters.

The film, which is a reimagining of the 1993 classic starring Sylvester Stallone, follows “a seasoned mountaineer, Ray Cooper (Brosnan), who operates a luxury chalet in the Dolomites with his daughter, Sydney. During a weekend trip with a billionaire’s son, they are targeted by a gang of kidnappers. Ray’s daughter Naomi (James), still haunted by a past climbing accident, witnesses the attack and escapes. To save her family, she must confront her fears and fight for survival.” Jaume Collet-Serra directed the reboot based on a script by Ana Lily Amirpour, Sasha Penn, Mark Bianculli, and Melanie Toast.

The Cliffhanger reboot will hit theaters in 2026, and there have already been early talks of a sequel, so the team clearly has high hopes for the project.

The original Cliffhanger was a much-needed success for Stallone, who was coming off the back-to-back failures of Oscar and Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot. A sequel was even in the works at the time, with Stallone set to return as Gabe Walker. The follow-up would have found him combating terrorists who took control of the Hoover Dam, but it remained in development hell until it was decided to reboot the franchise altogether.

