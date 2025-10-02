Movie News

Shout Factory announces a new Cloud Atlas Collector’s Edition 4K Blu-ray

Posted 1 hour ago
Shout Factory has announced a new Collector’s Edition 4K Blu-ray of the Wachowskis’ ambitious epic, Cloud Atlas, which stars Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jim Broadbent, Hugo Weaving, Ben Whishaw and Hugh Grant. You can order the new physical media release on their website HERE. The Collector’s Edition Ultra-HD Blu-ray will ship by December 23.

The description reads,
“Tom Hanks and Halle Berry lead an all-star cast in six interwoven tales shifting between past, present, and future. As characters reunite from one life to the next. A killer evolves into a hero. An act of kindness inspires a revolution. Combining science fiction, mystery, action, and romance, this film is ‘utterly, wonderfully epic’ (Solvej Schou, EW.com).”

Limited edition slipcover with first pressing.

Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

  • NEW 4K Restoration Of The Digital Intermediate Approved By Writer-Directors Lana And Lilly Wachowski And Writer-Director-Composer Tom Tykwer
  • NEW Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)
  • Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

  • NEW 4K Restoration Of The Digital Intermediate Approved By Writer-Directors Lana And Lilly Wachowski And Writer-Director-Composer Tom Tykwer
  • Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo

DISC THREE (BONUS FEATURES BLU-RAY):

  • NEW “What Is An Ocean… Reconnecting The Cast And Crew Of Cloud Atlas” – A Unique Feature-Length Look Back At The Film, Hosted By Jon Donahue and Including Brand-New Interviews With Tom Tykwer and Lana And Lilly Wachowski; Author David Mitchell; Cast Members Tom Hanks, Jim Broadbent, Hugo Weaving, Jim Sturgess, Doona Bae, Keith David, James D’Arcy, David Gyasi, Susan Sarandon, And Hugh Grant; Co-Producer Roberto Malerba; Co-Director Of Photography Frank Griebe; Production Designers Hugh Bateup And Uli Hanisch; Costume Designers Kym Barrett And Pierre-Yves Gayraud; Make-Up Artists Jeremy Woodhead, Daniel Parker And Sian Richards; Visual Effects Supervisors Dan Glass And Stephane Ceretti; Dialogue Coach William Conacher; Composers Reinhold Heil And Johnny Klimek; Editor Alexander Berner; Stunt Coordinator Volkhart Buff; And Very Special Guest E.A. Hanks
  • 7 Archival Featurettes: A Film Like No Other; Everything Is Connected; The Impossible Adaptation; The Essence Of Acting; Spaceships, Slaves & Sextets; The Bold Science Fiction Of Cloud Atlas; Eternal Recurrence: Love, Life And Longing In Cloud Atlas
  • Extended Look Trailer
DISCS
3		RUN-TIME
172 min
ASPECT RATIO
2.39:1		COLOR
Color
LANGUAGE
English		REGION
Region A
RATING
R		PRODUCTION DATE
2012
CLOSED-CAPTIONED
No		SUBTITLES
English

Source: Shout Factory
