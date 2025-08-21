Godzilla edition of the board game Clue is coming in September

Have you ever played the board game Clue and thought to yourself, “This game would be a whole lot better if the characters were a bunch of giant monsters?” Well, you’re in luck, because Toho International, The Ops Games, and Hasbro are joining forces to bring us a Godzilla edition of the game! The Clue: Godzilla board game is set to reach store shelves in September, and copies are now available for pre-order at Godzilla.com.

Clue: Godzilla is said to be appropriate for players that are 8 or older and can be played by two to six people at once, with rounds lasting more than 60 minutes. It’s built around the story that Minilla is missing, and treacherous forces are behind the abduction. If Minilla is not found and rescued soon, Godzilla will wreak havoc on a global scale. It’s up to you to solve the mystery: WHO is the Kaiju holding Minilla hostage – could it be Rodan or Gigan? WHAT group orchestrated the kidnapping – perhaps the Xiliens or the Kilaaks? And WHERE is Minilla being held – are they on Monster Island, in Seatopia, or somewhere else entirely? The clock is ticking, act fast and solve the mystery before the “King of the Monsters” turns matters into global destruction!

The board game comes with 6 Analyst Movers, 6 Analyst Personality Cards, 21 Inquiry Cards, 6 Kaiju movers, 25 Action Cards, 1 Pad of Custom Clue Sheets, 6 Custom Tokens, 2 Dice, and the list of Rules.

Images of the Clue: Godzilla board game can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Are you a fan of Godzilla and/or the board game Clue, and will you be adding the Clue: Godzilla game to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below. This game will be a fun way to pass the time while we wait for Godzilla to return to the big screen. Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, the next entry in the Legendary MonsterVerse, is aiming for a March 26, 2027 theatrical release, while Toho is working with Godzilla Minus One mastermind Takashi Yamazaki on a follow-up to that film.