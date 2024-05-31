Coherence: follow-up to 2013 sci-fi thriller coming from director James Ward Byrkit

A decade ago, director James Ward Byrkit brought us a surreal, Twilight Zone-ish sci-fi thriller called Coherence (watch it HERE), which JoBlo’s own Eric Walkuski gave an 8/10 review you can read at THIS LINK. Now Deadline has revealed that Byrkit and It’s What’s Inside producer Kate Andrews are teaming up to develop a follow-up of some sort to Coherence! As Deadline notes, “Plot details are being kept under lock and key — including whether the new film will be a prequel, sequel, or a different story entirely.”

Byrkit crafted the story for the first film with Alex Manugian, coming up with the following set-up: Eight friends at a dinner party experience a troubling chain of events due to the malevolent influence of a passing comet.

Coherence starred Emily Foxler, who now goes by Emily Baldoni (Five Feet Apart), Maury Sterling (Smokin’ Aces), Nicholas Brendon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Seeking a Friend for the End of the World director Lorene Scafaria, Hugo Armstrong (Bosch: Legacy), Elizabeth Gracen (Highlander: The Raven), Lauren Maher (the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise), Aqueela Zoll (Fighting with My Family), and Nicholas Brendon’s twin brother Kelly Donovan. Alex Manugian had an acting role in the film as well, and has been seen on multiple episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.

Byrkit and Manugian are writing the follow-up together and Andrews will be producing through her company Boldly Go Productions. Stephen Belden will executive produce the film under his Death Wish Entertainment banner.

Byrkit provided the following statement: “ I’ve been inundated with pitches for sequels and offers for remakes ever since the film came out but nothing ever inspired us until Kate Andrews sent me an email with two words that unlocked the box. So either Kate’s a genius or she’s from a parallel reality where Alex and I already wrote this and she’s pitching us our own movie. “

Are you a fan of Coherence, and are you glad to hear that a follow-up of some sorts in the works? What would you like to see from this return to the world of Coherence? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

