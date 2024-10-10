Connie Nielsen thinks it’s “crazy” that Wonder Woman 3 was shelved: “I really hope they change their minds”

In a conversation with Den of Geek, Connie Nielsen said it’s “crazy” that Wonder Woman 3 isn’t happening. As we know, a third installment of the franchise was in the works, but when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, the project was shelved.
“I think it’s crazy. I mean, frankly, I don’t understand it,” said Nielsen, who played Queen Hippolyta in the Wonder Woman franchise. “[Wonder Woman] made $800 million just in the movie theaters, and it has an enormous and passionate, passionate fan base. These are spectacular films, and there’s just no reason I can understand whatsoever for not investing in that. If I were a business person, I would say that’s money on the table. It’s right there. Plus every time we’ve done it, [it was] with budgets that were way smaller than any of the other DC budgets.“
Although the first Wonder Woman movie was a big success, both critically and commercially, the sequel didn’t reach the same heights. Wonder Woman 1984 received mixed reviews and only grossed $170 million worldwide, although, to be fair, it was released during the height of COVID-19.
Still, Nielsen hopes that Wonder Woman 3 will be resurrected. “It’s a pity,” Nielsen said. “I really hope that they change their minds, and that they realize this is crazy. This is a billion dollars that is lying on the table. Not claiming those fans and making them happy is something I just don’t really understand at all.” At the moment, the only Wonder Woman-related project in development for the new DC Universe is the Paradise Lost prequel series for Max.
Nielsen will next be seen reprising her role of Lucilla in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel. “From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome,” reads the official Gladiator II synopsis. “Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.” The film is set to hit theaters on November 22nd.
