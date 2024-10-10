Connie Nielsen thinks it’s “crazy” that Wonder Woman 3 was shelved: “I really hope they change their minds”

In a conversation with Den of Geek, Connie Nielsen said it’s “ crazy ” that Wonder Woman 3 isn’t happening. As we know, a third installment of the franchise was in the works, but when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, the project was shelved.

“ I think it’s crazy. I mean, frankly, I don’t understand it, ” said Nielsen, who played Queen Hippolyta in the Wonder Woman franchise. “ [Wonder Woman] made $800 million just in the movie theaters, and it has an enormous and passionate, passionate fan base. These are spectacular films, and there’s just no reason I can understand whatsoever for not investing in that. If I were a business person, I would say that’s money on the table. It’s right there. Plus every time we’ve done it, [it was] with budgets that were way smaller than any of the other DC budgets. “

Although the first Wonder Woman movie was a big success, both critically and commercially, the sequel didn’t reach the same heights. Wonder Woman 1984 received mixed reviews and only grossed $170 million worldwide, although, to be fair, it was released during the height of COVID-19.

Still, Nielsen hopes that Wonder Woman 3 will be resurrected. “ It’s a pity, ” Nielsen said. “ I really hope that they change their minds, and that they realize this is crazy. This is a billion dollars that is lying on the table. Not claiming those fans and making them happy is something I just don’t really understand at all. ” At the moment, the only Wonder Woman-related project in development for the new DC Universe is the Paradise Lost prequel series for Max.