Warner Bros. releases a new trailer for the 4K Blu-ray release of Constantine along with special features details

Keanu Reeve’s turn as the hellblazing hero from the DC universe gets a 4K upgrade with a new physical copy that hits retailers next year.

While there’s that other big news of a DC Comics character today, Warner Bros. has also decided to whet the appetites of fans of the film Constantine by releasing a trailer for a new 4K Blu-ray edition of the horror film. Blu-ray.com has reported on the newly revealed details of the new physical media copy of the Francis Lawrence movie. The Ultra High-def Blu-ray will hit retailers on February 18, 2025. Next year will also be when the movie celebrates its 20th anniversary. Constantine stars Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, Djimon Hounsou, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Galvin Rossdale and Peter Stormare.

“Rediscover the supernatural thriller Constantine on stunning 4K Blu-ray. Keanu Reeves stars as John Constantine, a world-weary occultist battling demons and angels beneath the streets of Los Angeles. As he joins forces with a police detective to solve her twin sister’s mysterious death, Constantine confronts a dangerous realm where the lines between good and evil blur.

This 2005 cult classic combines horror, sci-fi, and fantasy into a visually arresting and thought-provoking journey. Now presented in breathtaking 4K clarity, Constantine remains an unforgettable exploration of the battle between light and darkness.

Directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games) in his feature film directorial debut from a screenplay by Kevin Brodbin and Frank Capello and a story by Brodbin, the film is based on the DC Comics/Vertigo Hellblazer graphic novels.

The film is produced by Lauren Shuler Donner, Benjamin Melniker, Michael E. Uslan, Erwin Stoff, Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Akiva Goldsman.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM*

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Feature – Two Decades of Damnation

Feature – Two Decades of Damnation Audio Commentaries

Channeling Constantine

Conjuring Constantine

Holy Relics

Shotgun Shootout

Hellscape

Warrior Wings

Unholy Abduction

Foresight” The Power of Pre-Visualization

A Writer’s Vision

Director’s Confessional

Demon Face

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and Parisian French subtitles for the main feature

*The 4K restoration of Constantine was completed at Warner Bros. Discovery’s Motion Picture Imaging (MPI) and was sourced from the original camera negative. The restoration was overseen by director Francis Lawrence.

What do you think? Are excited about this new release?