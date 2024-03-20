Mysterious genre project from Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan gets 2025 release date

Back in January, it was revealed that frequent collaborators Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan – who have worked on Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever together as director and cast member, and have other collaborations that Coogler didn’t direct – have been developing a new project in secret. Coogler has written the script for this project, which is being described as a genre picture that Coogler will be directing and Jordan is attached to star in. The movie found a home at Warner Bros., and we’ve heard that it’s expected to have a budget of $90 million. Now we know when Warner Bros. is going to send it out into the world, as Deadline reports that it’s scheduled for a theatrical release on March 7, 2025.

Deadline hears that “the script is a period genre film that is a true star vehicle for Jordan.” There is so much secrecy surrounding this genre project, it was previously reported that “executives and buyers were forced to make the pilgrimage to the Beverly Hills offices of WME, the agency that represents Coogler and Jordan, in order to take a gander on the script and get details.” When the project was looking for a studio, there was talk of “potential co-ownership of the IP,” so it sounds like Coogler and Jordan could be aiming at starting a franchise.

There have been rumblings and rumors that this could turn out to be a vampire movie, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Coogler (who is also developing a reboot of the TV series The X-Files) will be producing the film with Proximity Media partners Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Rebecca Cho serves as executive producer alongside Will Greenfield and two-time Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson (who won his first Oscar for his work on Coogler’s Black Panther and his second for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer). Production is set to begin in April.

Are you interested in this mysterious genre project from Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan? Are you hoping it does turn out to be a vampire movie when it reaches the big screen in 2025? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
