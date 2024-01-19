Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler reteam for a secret genre project from Coogler’s production company

It looks to be that Ryan Coogler has learned a thing or two from Marvel Studios about keeping secrets. The partnership of Coogler and Michael B. Jordan goes back to when the duo had made the acclaimed film Fruitvale Station back in 2013. Then, the two broke through to become powerhouses in the movie business when they reunited for a daring spin-off of the Rocky franchise with 2015’s Creed. That partnership continued with Coogler’s next two features, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Hollywood Reporter has the exclusive scoop on a secret project from Coogler and Jordan. What little is known about the film includes the details that Coogler has written the script and will be directing while Jordan is attached as the star. It is also being described as a “genre” picture, which could mean anything from horror to sci-fi, thriller, or fantasy. Two of THR’s sources have also revealed there is a period element to the film. The project is being developed internally at Coogler’s production company, Proximity. Coogler will also produce the film along with partners Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. In very Marvel-like secrecy, the script is so secret, any studio execs that are interested must go to the offices of William Morris Endeavor in order to read it.

According to THR, “Executives and buyers were forced to make the pilgrimage to the Beverly Hills offices of WME, the agency that represents Coogler and Jordan, in order to take a gander on the script and get details. Those meetings took place last week. Coogler and his team are being methodical. The second step is occurring this week, with interested parties meeting with the filmmaker to hear him lay out his vision. A production commitment will be asked.”

This will be the first project outside of Marvel for Coogler since he attached himself to the Black Panther franchise. Michael B. Jordan, himself, had taken the step behind the camera for his directorial debut with Creed III. His film would have started a new ongoing partnership with Jonathan Majors. However, Majors’s brand was tarnished when abuse allegations surfaced and he was let go from Marvel as the new big villain, Kang. Jordan has yet to make a comment on the situation surrounding Majors and there hasn’t been any future projects for the two announced since.