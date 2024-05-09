Box Office Predictions: The Fall Guy to tumble while Apes rise to the front of the pack

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes should have an easy win at the box office this weekend, spelling doom for The Fall Guy.

By

The consensus out there seems to be that 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a sure bet to dominate the box office this weekend, with studio estimates putting it in the $50 million range. While that certainly seems reasonable considering the fact that the two last Apes movies, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, opened with $72 million and $56 million, respectively, I’m not buying it. 

The fact is, and I’m sorry to say this, the market has changed. Audiences will no doubt turn out to see Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which has been well-reviewed (including by me), but I also think a good chunk may opt to wait for its inevitable Disney Plus digital release. That’s why I do not think it’s going to open much north of $40 million.

Even still, that will put it well ahead of the disastrous opening The Fall Guy suffered through last weekend, with it inevitable that the (really good) film will wind up being a money loser. The amount of a loss the studio will take will likely be revealed this weekend, when it becomes clear how much the presumably good word of mouth will allow it to hold up. I’m expecting a modest decline in the 55% region, which would mean a $15 million weekend. If it makes less than that, expect a very quick turnaround to VOD for this Ryan Gosling vehicle.

The Zendaya drama, Challengers, should be able to hold on to third place with a $5 million weekend. It’ll end up making a decent amount of coin before finding a bigger audience when it makes its debut on Prime Video, with this being an Amazon-MGM movie. It’ll be interesting to see if Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace will be able to attract much of an audience this weekend, with it’s re-release being held over a second weekend in many markets. It could make in the $2 million-ish range, which would give it a fifth-place finish, while Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire should be able to overtake it in fourth place, with about $3 million. Tarot should lose most of its audience and hang on to fifth place with about $1.5 million.

Here are my predictions:

1. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: $40 million

2. The Fall Guy: $15 million

3. Challengers: $5 million

4. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: $3 million

5. Tarot: $1.5 million

What are you going to see this weekend?

Tags:
icon More Movie News
The Fantastic Four, John Malkovich
John Malkovich joins the cast of Marvel’s The Fantastic Four
the fall guy vs kingdom of the planet of the apes
Box Office Predictions: The Fall Guy to tumble while Apes rise to the front of the pack
Escape from New York
Radio Silence officially tunes out Escape from New York “requel”
gollum movie
New Lord of the Rings movies coming; Peter Jackson and Andy Serkis making a Gollum spin-off
View All

About the Author

4684 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles